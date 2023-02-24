Paris Hilton Reimagines Her Iconic 21st Birthday Dress (Again) for Y2K-Themed Party

At this point, Paris Hilton's uniform is a sparkly mini dress.

In her first big outing since revealing the first photos of her newborn son, Phoenix, the reality TV star, DJ and businesswoman showed off the latest rendition of her iconic bedazzled birthday look from when she turned 21.

Hilton, who originally wore the blinged-out dress in 2002, appropriately revisited the look for the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party in Los Angeles on Thursday.

To the party, the new mother wore a tight-fitting silver dress with a matching choker, clutch purse, heels and fingerless gloves, also pairing the look with a pair of blingy sunglasses. She also opted for a middle part and bangs for her signature bleach-blonde hair.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

This rendition slightly differed from her original Julian Macdonald party dress that had a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Hilton still paired the garment, though, with a thick matching choker. In 2002, she wore strappy white heels and a clear bracelet, carrying a pink lunch box-like bag. Her blonde hair was much shorter at the time, and she pinned it back off her face with of-the-moment butterfly clips.

Since the dress' original outing, Hilton has revisited the look numerous times, making it a sort of unofficial uniform for the OG influencer. The star most recently wore another version of the ensemble to the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31.

To the televised New Year's celebration, which she also performed at, Hilton opted for a pink-hued version of the dress, pairing the outfit with another thick matching choker, a half-updo, and a bedazzled microphone to pull it all together. Hilariously and fittingly, she ended her performance with her iconic catchphrase: "That's hot."

Dave Benett/Getty

Last September, the star also walked the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week in an outfit nearly identical to the one she wore for New Year's.

Alongside supermodels Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski, Hilton strutted the runway in a sparkly pink mini dress with a plunging neckline, hot pink heels, matching fingerless lace gloves, a simple star necklace and a Versace bride veil with a sparkling tiara to tie it all together.

Her sister, Nicky Hilton, showed up to support her, sitting front row with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio and Chloe Cherry.