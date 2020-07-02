Paris Hilton Wears High-Shine Rainbow Face Mask While Out with Boyfriend Carter Reum

The outing comes just weeks after the heiress and boyfriend Carter Reum spent a romantic weekend in the Hamptons to celebrate their one-year anniversary

Paris Hilton just turned her protective face mask into a fashion statement.

On Wednesday, the heiress, 39, stepped out for dinner at The Ivy in West Hollywood wearing a silky green printed dress, a black cardigan, cutout booties, her signature heart-shaped sunglasses and a bedazzled rainbow face mask amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hilton styled her long blonde locks to one side, sporting a half up, half down ‘do. She completed the bold look with rhinestone, star-shaped earrings that matched her face mask perfectly.

The star was joined by her boyfriend and quarantine lockdown buddy Carter Reum, who donned a black bomber jacket, jeans and a white medial grade face mask for the outing.

Her famous family members, sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and mom Kathy Hilton, were also photographed near The Ivy and seemingly met up with the happy couple inside the restaurant. Nicky looked casual in a black blouse, dark denim and a chiffon duster. While Kathy — whose husband is hotel mogul Richard Hilton — chose a flowy printed dress featuring a slit up the middle.

The family night comes just weeks after Hilton and her boyfriend spent a romantic weekend in the Hamptons to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Although the couple's official anniversary happened in April, they postponed their celebration trip until late June due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source told PEOPLE that the entrepreneur, 39, took Hilton on a romantic getaway to the Hamptons where they enjoyed a day of wine tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

Dressed in a feminine pink A-line midi dress, retro white-rimmed Versace cat eye sunglasses and pumps, along with her protective face covering, the heiress posed for plenty of pics throughout the vineyard including a few sweet shots with her man.