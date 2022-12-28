Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum

The couple jetted off to the Bahamas after spending Christmas in their new home

Published on December 28, 2022 06:53 PM
Photo: Paris Hilton/instagram

Paris Hilton is wrapping up the year on vacation with her beau!

The businesswoman, 41, jetted off to the Bahamas with husband Carter Reum after celebrating Christmas in their new Beverly Hills home. During the tropical vacation, she took multiple snaps on a boardwalk wearing a pink, split-thigh maxi dress with matching butterfly wings.

Reum, 41, took a more casual approach to his outfit for the end-of-year trip and wore a silk, navy blue polo shirt and matching white and blue print shorts. The couple lovingly embraced in a few photos, while Hilton displayed various angles of the wings in the others.

In the comments section, Reum added to the affectionate display by writing, "The cutest butterfly in all the land ❤️."

Earlier in the trip, the couple took pictures in their matching holiday pajamas throughout a festively decorated catamaran, with Hilton sharing the photos on Instagram and writing, "Merry Christmas from Paradise🥰🎄 Life is beautiful…💫."

Prior to the romantic getaway, the media personality celebrated the holiday season with a series of sexy photos of her wearing racy lingerie next to a decorative tree.

In the snaps, captured by photographer Kevin Ostajewski, Hilton wore a lacy bralette with matching bottoms and a matching garter belt. She paired the look with pointed-toe heels and a diamond necklace, topping everything off with a classic Santa hat.

In other photos, she grabbed a full-length, red, Philipp Plein "I'd rather go naked than wear fur" coat and showed off her lace cut-out gloves.

Her vacation with Reum comes weeks after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Nov. 11.

The couple marked the occasion with a party in Santa Monica, California, where Hilton made another style statement in a pink bedazzled catsuit that featured the word "sliving."

She capped off the festivities by writing a sweet Instagram tribute to Reum.

"This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind. 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻 No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you," she said in the caption.

"I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I'm so thankful to call you mine. Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much."

