Paris Hilton is opening up about ending her 11-month engagement to Chris Zylka.

The heiress, 37, got candid during an interview on The Talk Wednesday, where she revealed she’s been “doing really good” since breaking things off with her 33-year-old fiancé.

“I’m just really having my ‘me time,'” Hilton shared. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance…and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

She continued, “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Nov. 19 that Hilton split with Zylka “a few weeks ago.”

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” the source said. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Another insider close to Hilton told PEOPLE that those in the star’s inner circle had a feeling that her relationship with Zylka wasn’t meant-to-be.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” the source revealed. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

Although Hilton previously told PEOPLE she and Zylka had pushed their nuptials to 2019 due to their busy work lives, the couple never rescheduled.

“They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date,” the insider said.

They added, “No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron Hilton are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

Hilton told PEOPLE in Aug. 2018 about pushing her initial Nov. 11 wedding date back to sometime in 2019 after the couple’s schedules got too hectic. “The 11/11 thing was never a set date,” the reality star said. “It was just, 11/11 is something I love because I always say, ’11:11, make a wish for good luck.’ So Chris was like, ‘Oh let’s do it on 11/11. That’s such a special number for you.’”

Ultimately, Hilton said the wedding was something she and Zylka didn’t want to rush into. “We’re both just working so much and decided it would be much better just to push it to next year,” she said. “With all the planning I want it to be perfect and you can’t rush something like this.”

Hilton and Zylka first announced their engagement on Jan. 2, 2018, after Zylka proposed in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip during New Year’s weekend with a stunning 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped sparkler.

The pair first met an an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t reconnect until two years back. Hilton made their relationship social media official in February of last year with a loved-up Instagram post.