Paris Hilton Gives 'Stars Are Blind' Fans a Stylish Treat with Beach-Ready Black Ensemble

The singer, DJ and businesswoman was recently photographed wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top and and matching high-slitted skirt imprinted with gold stars

Was Paris Hilton's latest look a stylish wink at her signature song?

The 41-year-old singer, DJ and businesswoman was photographed in West Hollywood on Tuesday wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top with a matching high-slitted skirt, both imprinted with gold stars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

(Sing it with her, "Even though the gods are crazy, even though the stars are blind, if you show me real love, baby, I'll show you mine!")

Hilton paired the beach-ready two-piece with edgier city-appropriate accessories, including black pointy toe stilettos, fingerless gloves and oversized square sunglasses.

For those who aren't immediately familiar with the cult-favorite tune that seems to have inspired Hilton's ensemble, "Stars Are Blind" was released in June 2006 as the lead single from the Simple Life star's self-titled debut album Paris. The track charted at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in the 16 years since has become considered an underrated classic.

The official video of the song features Hilton in all her 2006 glory, romping around on a beach in Herb Ritts-esque black and white footage.

The one-hit wonder found new life in 2020 when writer/director Emerald Fennell included it in a memorable scene from her Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman. Stars Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham sang along to the track in the aisles of a pharmacy for a rare lighthearted moment in the critically acclaimed thriller.

In September 2021, Hilton gave an impromptu performance of sorts, singing along and dancing in her seat at the US Open where she and husband Carter Reum watched Daniil Medvedev triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime.