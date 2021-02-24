Paris Hilton Flashes Her Massive Engagement Ring on First Night Out Following Carter Reum's Proposal

Paris Hilton is hitting the town with a new accessory on her ring finger.

On Tuesday, the singer made her first public appearance since announcing her engagement to Carter Reum as she stepped out for a late-night dinner in Malibu with her husband-to-be.

Hilton, 40, had her massive engagement ring on display, matching the sparkler to her shiny face mask.

The entrepreneur dressed in an all-black ensemble for her night out, wearing a long-sleeve collared shirt tucked into a leather mini skirt. She also accessorized her look with sheer black tights, suede booties and fingerless gloves.

Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton after a year of dating on Feb. 13 while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. Reum popped the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring.

The mega-carat, emerald-cut sparkler was designed by jeweler Jean Dousset — the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

Hilton shared a video on her YouTube channel giving fans a sneak peek at the design process behind the gorgeous custom ring via a hand-painted sketch highlighting the intricate details.

For her romantic proposal, Hilton wore a bridal-esque white, sequin Retrofête gown featuring a plunging neckline and a high slit. She accessorized the look with a festive Loschy crown and her signature fingerless gloves, which were also blinged out for the occasion.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton, who announced the news on Feb. 17, told Vogue of her exciting engagement. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

Also on hand to celebrate with the happy couple, their families, including Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Reum's brother, Courtney Reum.

A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum is an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother, Courtney. He also launched M13, a VC firm based in L.A. and New York City that's invested in a number of successful startups including Daily Harvest, Lyft and Rothys.

Hilton also shared her excitement on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute post to her fiancé.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. ✨ To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋"