"It has a beautiful love story," the entrepreneur said of her emerald cut ring

Paris Hilton Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Massive Engagement Ring Engraved with a 'P'

Paris Hilton just shared the story behind her engagement ring from fiancé Carter Reum — and we'd expect nothing less from the iconic socialite.

During an On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance on Monday, the bride-to-be, 40, showed off her massive diamond sparkler and revealed that it's "inspired by the La Palette [café] in Paris."

"It has a beautiful love story," she told Seacrest and his co-hosts of the emerald cut ring. "It's called The Paris."

Hilton, who's iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris launched earlier this month, also shared that Reum designed it with jeweler Jean Dousset (the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier).

She continued: "I'm so obsessed with it…it has like 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a 'P' with a sapphire."

On Feb. 23, the singer made her first public appearance since announcing her engagement to Carter Reum as she stepped out for a late-night dinner in Malibu with her husband-to-be.

Hilton had her massive engagement ring on display, matching the sparkler to her shiny face mask.

The entrepreneur dressed in an all-black ensemble for her night out, wearing a long-sleeve collared shirt tucked into a leather mini skirt. She also accessorized her look with sheer black tights, suede booties and fingerless gloves.

Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton after a year of dating on Feb. 13 while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. Reum popped the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring.

Hilton shared a video on her YouTube channel giving fans a sneak peek at the design process behind the gorgeous custom ring via a hand-painted sketch highlighting the intricate details.

For her romantic proposal, Hilton wore a bridal-esque white, sequin Retrofête gown featuring a plunging neckline and a high slit. She accessorized the look with a festive Loschy crown and her signature fingerless gloves, which were also blinged out for the occasion.