Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses

"I have the most magical memories from Christmas as a kid," Paris wrote on Instagram Saturday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 24, 2022 02:55 PM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton is reminiscing about holidays past.

The businesswoman and media personality, 41, shared some throwback holiday photos on Twitter, showing her celebrating Christmas as a child with her family.

"Happy Holidays! I have the most magical memories from Christmas as a kid. How iconic were these matching dresses!," Paris tweeted on Saturday.

The first photo she posted shows off said "iconic" dresses with her and Nicky Hilton Rothschild both wearing the same black dress with gold trimmings and a velvet pattern on the shoulders and the skirt. The sisters posed in front of a Christmas tree with their mother, Kathy, who wore a black dress with silver detailing.

She goes further back in time with the next photo, showing her posing between her parents as a toddler in a white dress. Her mother, dressed in a black velvet dress, held a baby Nicky in her arms as they all posed in front of a Christmas tree. Paris fast forwards again to a snap of her and Nicky, a bit older, posing with Santa Claus in matching white fur coats and red dresses.

The photos are a bit of a contrast from the Hilton family's more recent Christmas photo taken at Kathy's star-studded holiday party last week.

In the family photo, the sisters posed with their parents between them in front of a festively decorated outdoor arch. Paris wore a red lace dress with silver Mary Jane-style heels, while Nicky opted for a multi-colored floral dress and red velvet heels. Their dad, Rick, wore a simple blue suit, while Kathy donned a red-and-green checkered full-length dress with a bow.

"My mom always throws the most iconic parties," Paris wrote on her Instagram page, showcasing a variety of photos from the event. "Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. What are your favorite traditions this time of year? #Slivmas."

Paris Hilton and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Get into the Holiday Spirit at Pre-Christmas Party
Kevin Ostajewski

At that same party, Paris reunited with her longtime friend Kim Kardashian, and the two snapped multiple pictures with their families in tow throughout the event.

Kardashian, 42, opted to wear an edgier look at the Christmas soirée: high-waisted, belted leather pants and an old-school, "Up in Smoke" tour crop top, while her mom Kris, 67, wore a black suit.

Paris revealed in a 2020 interview with the Sunday Times that Kardashian was the person who inspired her to freeze her eggs before she met her husband Carter Reum. "I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it," Hilton said.

Now Paris and her husband are looking forward to possibly welcoming children of their own in the new year.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."

