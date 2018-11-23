Paris Hilton Steps Out (Without Her $2 Million Ring!) for First Time Since Calling Off Engagement 

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Paris Hilton isn’t letting a recent breakup slow her down.

Hilton was spotted back at work for the first time since the news broke that she and ex-fiancé Chris Zylka have called it quits.

The perfume guru attended a meet and greet for her new fragrance, Platinum Rush, at Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, wearing a white dress with crystal embellishments throughout and a matching sparkly headband. Noticeably absent was her $2 million 20-carat pear-shaped engagement ring.

Hilton also looked to be in good spirits when she touched down in Melbourne on Thursday. The star smiled and posed for paparazzi in the airport, wearing a black tracksuit with a cheeky message tee, posing with her left hand on her hip, sans ring.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had called it quits earlier this month.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” the insider said. “The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her.”

According to a source, those close to Hilton weren’t shocked to learn about their breakup.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” a source told PEOPLE. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

Hilton previously told PEOPLE that she and Zylka had pushed their nuptials to 2019 due to their busy work lives, but the source clarified that they had never actually rescheduled.

“They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date,” the insider said. “No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

Despite never settling on a date, Hilton had already found her wedding dress.

In April 2018, Hilton told PEOPLE that she went dress shopping with her sister Nicky Hilton during New York Fashion Week. “I did pick the final one!” she said.

“It is so iconic and I can’t wait for everyone to see. Right now we’re custom making it so it is going to be really special,” she shared. “We looked at a lot of different options because I am friends with so many incredible designers who are so talented. So it was a really hard choice.”

The couple first met an an Oscars party eight years ago and began dating about two years ago. Hilton made their relationship social media official in February 2017 in an Instagram post.

The two announced their engagement on Jan. 2, 2018, after Zylka proposed in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip during New Year’s weekend with the 20-carat sparkler.