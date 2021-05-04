The socialite revealed on Monday that the iconic early 2000s fashion moment never actually happened

Paris Hilton Says Her 'Stop Being Poor' Shirt Was Photoshopped: 'Don't Believe Everything You Read'

Paris Hilton wearing Chick by Nicky Hilton during Nicky Hilton Launches her New Clothing Line Chick by Nicky Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Paris Hilton is setting the record straight about one of her most iconic looks.

On Monday, the socialite and entrepreneur shared that her memorable Y2k graphic tee was actually Photoshopped — the viral version of the white tank reads "Stop being poor," but the actual shirt featured the less harsh phrase "Stop being desperate."

"So there's this photo online of me. I'm sure you've seen it," Hilton, 40, said in a recent TikTok video. "I never wore that shirt. This was completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real."

"This is what it really said," she revealed while showing two photos of the unedited tank, which she paired with a pink ombre maxi skirt for sister Nicky Hilton's clothing line launch in Las Vegas, in 2005. "Don't believe everything you read."

"as a poor person I kinda dig the photoshopped one tbh," one TikTok user joked in the comment section. "Excuse me I was quoting this the past ten years… and I was poor.. and it wasn't even REAL????" someone else wrote.

The nostalgic TikTok comes after Hilton took another trip down memory lane during a March episode of her This Is Paris podcast, remembering the moment she begrudgingly bleached her eyebrows for an edgy photo shoot.

"They made me bleach my eyebrows once," the star said during a new episode of the This Is Paris podcast. "We were doing this Vogue shoot. They were like, 'This is so high-fashion. We're going to bleach your eyebrows white. That's going to look beyond.'"

Even though Hilton was apprehensive, she allowed the glam team to dye her brows, but ultimately she wasn't crazy about the bold look. "It's this huge photographer so I felt bad. I'm like, 'Okay fine.' I literally looked like an alien with like the biggest forehead in the world. I looked terrible," she said.

After the shoot, came the challenging part: "Then I had to figure out how to get my eyebrows back to normal," Hilton said. And it wasn't an easy task.

The star attempted to dye them back to her natural soft brunette shade herself, but it didn't turn out as expected. "I'm dyeing them and they're turning orange. Then they're red. Then black. And I'm like okay this is literally the biggest nightmare of my life," Hilton remembered.