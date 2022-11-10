Paris Hilton Says New Perfume — Inspired by Her Wedding — Will Give Fans 'That Feeling of Forever Love'

When it comes to Paris Hilton's new perfume, love is in the air!

The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, spoke with PEOPLE about releasing her latest fragrance — her 29th perfume to date — Love Rush, out Friday, and how it is inspired by her romance with husband Carter Reum. In fact, the scent, which will be available for $75 on Hilton's website, drops on the anniversary of the day Hilton and Reum said "I do."

Explaining that she crafted the scent ahead of her three-day wedding celebrations to Reum, also 41, in November 2021, and that she even wore the perfume on the couple's special day, Hilton tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I just wanted something that was very romantic and reminded me of love ... and something that was going to be really memorable and just give you that feeling of forever love."

"I love that I can create fragrances for so many different special occasions, so to be able to make this fragrance for all the future brides is something that really just makes me happy," she continues. "To bring that happiness and bring those types of memories to the most special day in some women's lives [is all I wanted]."

Adds Hilton: "So that just makes me just feel proud, and every time I wear it, I just have so many memories of the wedding and just what an incredible weekend it was."

Featuring "notes of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood and vanilla orchids," Hilton says that Love Rush is "a beautiful floral fragrance."

"I personally met with the perfumer at Firmenich, Flamont Gavaray, and we had a meeting [to discuss] my inspiration, different ingredients and different notes," she explains. "I wanted to be really hands-on with this one since it was going to be something that I would be wearing on my special day."

Hilton says that during the process, she also ran the fragrance by two very important people in her life for feedback.

"It's always a big test when I will wear it in front of my mom [Kathy Hilton] and my sister [Nicky Hilton Rothschild]," she shares. "I love getting their advice every time I release a perfume on which [version] they love the best."

Hilton says she wears Love Rush "all the time" — especially during special moments spent with Reum.

"Since I have 29 fragrances, I obviously have lots to choose from, but anytime that Carter and I have a date night or something like that, I will wear it," she explains.

"He's always just gets reminded [of our wedding day], and he says, 'You are the most beautiful bride,' so it's cute how it will just bring back memories, not only to myself, but to my husband as well," Hilton continues.

As for when she finds the time to wear her 28 other fragrances, the "Stars Are Blind" singer says, "It just depends on what mood I'm in and what I'm doing that day and the vibe."

Looking ahead, Hilton shares that she has her milestone 30th fragrance planned, though she tells PEOPLE she's not quite ready to reveal details tied to it just yet.

"We already have it ready and are now just designing and creating the bottle," she says. "But we have the name, which is my favorite word, so I can't say what it is yet. But I'm really, really excited about this one — It's a big deal, being number 30."

Noting how "a fragrance is one of your most important accessories" and that "it's something that people remember you by," Hilton explains that she loves the relationship she has with her fans through her various perfumes.

"It always makes me so proud when I meet my fans, and they'll say, 'I've been wearing your first fragrance ... since I was a teenager, and I still buy the bottles,'" she says. "It's just so cute to see just how many people had that as their first fragrance, and they're still wearing [my perfumes] today. It makes me feel so proud to have created this fragrance empire."

With the release of Love Rush, Hilton will be taking part in a Metaverse fragrance signing on Friday.

"Well, being the queen of the Metaverse, I am so excited to do the first-ever fragrance signing in [it]," Hilton, who will also host an in-person carnival event in Los Angeles, California, that same day, tells PEOPLE.

"In this new experience, where people can come and play a game as you enter my world, you'll go through this tunnel of love, and you get to receive a special limited edition Love Rush bottle signed by me that you can have with your avatar," she continues.

Adds Hilton: "So it's just a lot of fun to be able to be the first to bring perfume to the metaverse."

Love Rush, Hilton's 29th fragrance, will be available to purchase on Friday.