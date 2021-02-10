Paris Hilton and Saweetie Rock Complimenting Pink Juicy Couture Sweatsuits for Retro Photoshoot

"That custom Juicy about to sit on my juicy," Saweetie teased ahead of the shoot

Pretty in pink! Paris Hilton and Saweetie are Juicy friendship goals.

On Tuesday, Hilton, 39, and Saweetie, 27, teamed up for a fun photoshoot, where they each donned complimenting pink Juicy Couture sweatsuits.

Seen wearing a darker pink ensemble, Hilton accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses, a silver purse, embellished fingerless gloves, and a glitzy silver choker. She also wore a pair of matching pink heels, which were etched with tiny hearts on them.

Saweetie, dressed in a lighter pink outfit, sported an array of accessories including a matching pink headband, large hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace with her moniker on it.

For the shoot, the two rode in the "Best Friend" rapper's light blue Bentley convertible, which was given to her in December as a Christmas present by her boyfriend, Migos rapper Quavo.

Posting to her Instagram that same day, Saweetie shared some solo shots of her pink Juicy get up, showing off her matching pink heels and tiny purse.

The artist — whose real name is Diamonté Harper — wrote alongside the photos, "what if I had a twin?"

In the comments section of the post, Hilton wrote her iconic catchphrase, "That's Hot 😍."

Saweetie also shared some behind-the-scenes looks from the shoot on her Instagram Story, including one video where she showed off her outfit and playfully said, "That custom Juicy about to sit on my juicy."

In another, the "My Type" crooner is seen getting a touch up done to her makeup before she says, "I don't work jobs. Bitch, I am the job. I know that's right."

Earlier this year, Saweetie opened up to PEOPLE about her ascent to fame and how her "icy" mentality and "hustler" instincts are getting her from being a donation-asking senior in high school to a college graduate to now beginning to build her empire in the rap world (and beyond).