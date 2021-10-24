Paris Hilton Rocks Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Backyard Bridal Brunch

"Don't give me a brutal veil," Paris Hilton told her friends before they wrapped her in toilet paper at her bridal brunch

Paris Hilton has proven that she could walk down the aisle in just about anything and still be the definition of bridal goals.

The This Is Paris star, 40, rocked a wedding dress made of toilet paper at her intimate bridal brunch on Saturday, which was hosted in the backyard of her Los Angeles home with Revolve and planned by Wife of the Party.

She and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton served as models, as Paris' friends split into two groups and raced to construct bridal couture out of toilet paper within five minutes. "Don't give me a brutal veil," Paris told her pals before they started the timer.

Paris ended up with an '80s chic wedding gown, complete with padded shoulders and a braided headband, while Tessa, 27, donned a floor-length number with fingerless gloves and a veil. Both looks were quickly destroyed by Paris' dogs, who began chewing and tearing away at their trains.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer wore a fun bridal-inspired outfit under the toilet paper, sporting a white minidress with a peekaboo cutout and long billowy sheer sleeves. The look was complemented with white heart-shaped sunglasses and matching pumps, and her hair was styled into a mod high ponytail.

Paris Hilton Rocks a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Bridal Brunch Credit: Justtnic/Instagram

Paris Hilton Rocks a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Bridal Brunch Credit: Jocelyn/Instagram

Her backyard was decorated with lush greenery and pink and white floral arrangements, with black teacups hanging above from string for an Alice In Wonderland theme, which was also the inspiration for her recent bridal shower. Portraits of Paris and fiancé Carter Reum were decorated onto cookies and cans of sparkling water. The brunch menu included harvest salad, smoked salmon frittata, and mini chocolate croissant cinnamon buns.

Paris got engaged to Reum, 40, in February when he popped the question on a private island surrounded by their loved ones. She knew Reum, a close friend of the Hilton family, for 15 years before they were first romantically linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.

Paris Hilton Rocks a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Bridal Brunch Paris Hilton/Instagram Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton Rocks a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Bridal Brunch Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton Rocks a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Bridal Brunch Credit: Jocelyn/Instagram

The Simple Life alum previously told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic gave them a chance to build their relationship, since she was previously traveling up to 250 days a year as a DJ and entrepreneur.

"This is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," Paris said in September. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"