Juicy Couture tracksuits are practically synonymous with Paris Hilton — a fashion pairing for the ages! And now, she’s revealing how the iconic early 2000’s style came to be.

The 38-year-old socialite reminisced on her influential fashion choices in a video interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, revealing that it was practically love at first sight when she first discovered the Los Angeles-based brand founded by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor in 1997.

“As soon as I put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed. I said please send me more. I want the full collection, every single color,” she said, wearing a baby pink velour version of the brand’s hero product (and holding a Chihuahua, of course!).

The hotel heiress — who paved the way for the KarJenner crew by essentially inventing the art of being famous for being famous — soon began rocking Juicy tracksuits to airports, nightclubs, paid appearances and more, with paparazzi capturing her every move.

“It became my uniform,” Hilton said. “I have an entire closet that’s only Juicy Couture. That’s where I go in every single day and just put on my juice…I think [the owners] loved that I was kind of like the face of the brand.”

The tracksuit trend picked up even more momentum when Hilton landed a riches-to-rags-style reality show with longtime friend, Nicole Richie, called The Simple Life. “Juicy is something that we wore almost every single day because we are always having to do these jobs,” she said. “You know, we didn’t wanna just like be in overalls or jeans. We wanted to be comfortable and cute.”

And A-list stars followed her lead — everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Britney Spears started wearing the ultra-girly brand, dressed down to run errands or dressed up for live performances.

When people think back on 2000’s fashion, the first thing they’re gonna think about is Juicy Couture,” Hilton said. “I’ve never stopped wearing it, and I never will, because I’m a Juicy girl for life.”

During the five-minute Vogue interview, the star also revealed that her signature catchphrase — “That’s hot” — was actually stolen from younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

“I started making shirts that said, ‘That’s hot,’ and on the back they said, ‘You’re not.’ It was cute,” she recalled. “‘That’s hot’ was something that my sister always used to say, but I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky.”

