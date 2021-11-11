Paris Hilton's wedding planning journey is documented on the new Peacock series, Paris in Love

Paris Hilton Promises Sister Nicky She Won't Get a Spray Tan Before Her Wedding to Carter Reum

As Paris Hilton's wedding to fiancé Carter Reum quickly approaches, the star's sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild made her swear she would avoid spray tanning ahead of the nuptials.

During the first episode of Paris' new Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love, the star's younger sister Nicky asked her to "promise" not to get a faux tan before the big day. When the sisters visited the Oscar de la Renta showroom to try on dresses for the ceremony and reception, Nicky pointed out Paris' noticeable bronze glow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nicky do you not like this?" Paris asked as she modeled a reception dress option. "The tan is throwing me off," her sister candidly replied. Paris asked, "Does it look bad?"

Nicky said, "No, it's just very orange."

Paris's sister asked her to "promise" not to get a spray tan, or use at-home self-tanner, leading up to her big day. "You need to make me one promise: No spray tan the wedding week. Look up Marilyn Monroe and all those beautiful women. They weren't orange," Nicky said.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild | Credit: CJ Rivera/Getty Images

Paris joked that the reason Monroe didn't have a faux glow when she walked down the aisle is that "there [were] no spray tans back then."

"I'm strict with her. She's got a lot of 'yes people' around her. And I will always tell her straight how it is," Nicky said during a confessional. "And I think it humbles you."

Then Oscar de la Renta's co-creative director Fernando Garcia cheekily jumped in, saying if anyone transfers self-tanner on one of their gowns, that person could never wear one of the label's designs again.

"Valid point, however, there's actually a little writing in the labels that say if you wear a spray tan for an Oscar de la Renta dress we will never sell you another one," Garcia joked. "No I'm kidding! It's gonna become like, a beige dress by the end of [the] day."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Paris Hilton Try on Wedding Dresses in Paris in Love Trailer

When Paris arrived at her first dress fitting with Nicky, she told Garcia and Oscar de la Renta co-creative director Laura Kim that "you guys are the professionals." She added, "I've never worn a wedding dress before."

"Do you see yourself walking down the aisle with something with volume?" Garcia asked Paris two months before the fitting. She replied, "I love you know like Cinderella vibe that's like huge, princess."

"I mean we can do a reception dress and we can do a ceremony dress," Garcia decided.

Paris will marry fiancé Carter Reum, 40, on Thursday, Nov. 11. The star has shared a handful of references to the 11/11 date on social media in recent weeks. Reum popped the question in February, and the couple has been together since 2019.