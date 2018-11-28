Paris Hilton Is Focusing on Work and 'World Domination' After Ending Engagement

Vijat Mohindra

Paris Hilton and ex-fiancé Chris Zylka may have called it quits, but she’s not dwelling on the past.

In an interview with Gay Times, which occurred right before her split, she revealed that her main focus at the time was all on her career.

“What’s next? World domination. I’m just going to continue working hard, living life to the fullest, releasing new products, music, and DJ-ing around the world,” she said. “Just being a boss babe and killing it.”

Hilton was interviewed by popstar Kim Petra for her December issue cover story and posed in a variety of sexy yellow outfits throughout the spread with one prominent accessory — her $2 million 20-carat pear-shaped engagement ring.

In the cover story, Hilton and Petra discuss her businesses, her favorite things (in a fun game of “what’s hot and what’s not”) and whether or not she’d ever return to her reality TV days.

She revealed that she was approached to start up The Simple Life again after its 2007 finale, but her hectic schedule couldn’t accommodate it. She said that would have been “pretty epic” if she could have made it work.

“It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind,” she said. “There really was nothing out there like it in the world. After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really just started my career in this business.”

Now she’s currently traveling the world for DJ gigs and to promote her fragrances (she just launched her 24th scent!).

“It’s definitely a surprise for people when they hear that my product lines are sold all over the world. They’re always asking me why I travel so much and it’s because I love what I do,” she said. “I travel throughout the year whether it’s to DJ or my product launches. I love meeting with my fans around the world and getting to spend time with them, and it’s important for me to optimize my time when I’m in these different cities and countries and visit local charities and give back.”

In a game of “what’s hot and what’s not” she said said she’s not a fan of Crocs, early morning alarms, thirsty photos on Instagram, President Trump’s tan or champagne. But she’s very into boozy lunches, her fashion choices circa 1999 and one other thing that’s “hot”? Love.

Hilton and Zylka officially called it quits earlier this month, but announced their split publicly a few weeks later.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” an insider told PEOPLE. “The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her.”

And those close to her weren’t shocked to learn about the breakup. “This wedding was never going to happen,” a source told PEOPLE. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

In the first interview since her split, Hilton opened up on The Talk on Wednesday.

“I’m doing really good. I’m just really having my ‘me time.’ I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” she said on the show. “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

You can pick up Hilton’s issue of Gay Times on Friday, November 30.