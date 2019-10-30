Paris Hilton Reveals She Owns 100 Juicy Couture Velour Tracksuits in Every Color

Paris Hilton is known for her show-stopping looks, but it turns out she prefers to be in a Juicy Couture sweatsuit — so much so that she owns 100 pairs!

The 38-year-old star recently opened up in an interview with The Guardian and discussed her style preferences, love for fashion, and how she’s managed to set trends over the year, including her iconic 21st birthday dress.

“Growing up, I always had my own sense of style,” she told the outlet. “I loved being unique and original and coming up with my own trends. I love the way Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham dress – they always look so chic and stylish.”

“When I go to a party, I love to be glamorous and go all out; I like to sparkle and feel amazing,” she continued. “I do have a signature look – I love pink and I love sparkles.”

Though Paris is a fan of all things sparkle and glamour, the heiress revealed that her everyday attire is far from that.

“[M]y everyday wear is very comfortable. I love Juicy Couture’s velour tracksuits; I probably own 100 of them in every color,” she explained.

“That’s my uniform when I’m chilling at home or going to the beach,” Paris added. “Anything that doesn’t involve a red carpet.”

Over the years, Paris said her “style has changed” — something that she credits her sister Nicky Hilton for helping with.

“I have been really influenced by my sister Nicky, whose style has always been the complete opposite of mine,” the singer-DJ said. “I’ve learned to tone it down a little bit, be a little bit more understated sometimes.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Paris tones down her fashion choices all the time.

“It depends on the situation; I’m a chameleon. I can show up in a Chanel suit, looking like a businesswoman, but if I’m at a party or Halloween or Burning Man, then I’m going all out,” she joked.

This isn’t the first time that Paris has compared herself to the color-changing creature.

The star, who is currently staying busy with her DJ gigs and promoting her fragrance line, previously admitted to feeling like a chameleon when it comes to her jobs and fashion choices.

“I love [what I do] cause I’m a chameleon,” she explained on a recent episode of PEOPLE Now. “I love being different things.”

“So during the day, I’m a businesswoman and on my brand, and then at night, I get to be my alter ego, which is like this raver Barbie, which is all dressed up and with my DJ gloves and all the crystals and my entire outfit is blinging with Swarovski crystals.”

“Laser lights coming out of the gloves, playing amazing music and playing in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” she added. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world.”