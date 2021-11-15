The Hiltons seem to love an elegant lace bridal look

Paris and Nicky Hilton Both Channeled Mom Kathy on Their Wedding Days in Long-Sleeve Gowns

The Hilton family said yes to nearly the same dress!

When Paris Hilton, 40, debuted her elegantly embroidered high-neck, long-sleeve gown by Oscar de la Renta when she walked down the aisle to marry Carter Reum at their Los Angeles wedding, we couldn't help but notice the similarities the dress had to the bridal gowns her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and mom Kathy Hilton's wore on their big days.

Paris' custom dress featured a bodice and sleeves covered in pressed flower thread work embroidery, which gradually faded onto the tulle ball skirt. Her veil, also crafted by Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, featured similar floral features around the base.

The dress was a bit reminiscent of the long-sleeve lace gown Nicky wore to marry her then-fiancé James Rothschild at their 2015 wedding.

While Paris turned to Oscar de la Renta, Nicky chose a Valentino Haute Couture gown featuring "three different tones of ivory and silver guipure [lace] richly embellished with crystals," according to the release from the design house.

"The high neck bodice is stitched to a precious balloon skirt ending with a three-meter long train." The cathedral-length veil is "enriched all around the edge with a precious vintage lace" (hence the cringe-worthy moment when a car drove over it!) and Nicky carried a small bouquet of white flowers.

Paris and Nicky's love for long-sleeved lace gowns may stem from their mom Kathy, who wore a similar style on her own wedding day in 1979 to marry their dad, Richard Hilton. Although Kathy keeps most details about her wedding and marriage private, she did share a throwback photo of her gown on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite looked just like her daughters in her lace confection which she topped off with a flower crown and floor-length veil.

For Paris' wedding day, one dress wasn't enough for the bride. After the ceremony, Paris changed into a princess-like Galia Lahav gown for her first dance with Reum. The off-the-shoulder tulle dress featured a corset top that flowed into a full skirt, which she paired with a tiara and necklace.

She later switched into a much shorter Oscar de la Renta dress for the reception. The ensemble included a bustier top and A-line mini skirt, with 3D floral embroidery along the shoulder, reminiscent of the floral details on her gown for the ceremony.

Paris concluded the wedding in a custom Pamella Roland gown with sequin and pearl embroidery and sheer embellished cape.