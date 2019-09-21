Paris Hilton Mourns the Death of Grandfather Barron Hilton: 'Always Wanted to Make Him Proud'

Paris Hilton is mourning the death of her grandfather, hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton.

Barron, the son of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to a press release from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. He was 91.

In a tribute post on Friday, Paris shared a collection of photos of her grandfather.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton,” she captioned the sweet post. “He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure.”

“Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman,” Paris, 38, continued. “I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me.”

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Barron Hilton in 2010 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Paris shared a second Instagram post that featured her grandmother Marilyn Hawley Hilton, Barron’s late wife of nearly 60 years.

“So sad to have lost my grandfather but it makes me happy to know that he is in Heaven now with his soulmate,” she wrote. “My grandmother Marilyn was one of the most beautiful women inside and out. She was charismatic, fun, full of life, and had a heart of gold.”

“They were high school sweethearts who married and had 8 children. They lived an amazing, loving and exciting life together,” Paris added. “They were one of those rare couples that were meant to be. Their love, loyalty, dedication and life together has always been such an inspiration to me. I miss them both so much and will always be grateful to have witnessed such a pure true love. Love you Nanu and Papa forever.”

RELATED: Besties! Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s Daughter Lily-Grace, 3, Bonds with ‘Auntie’ Paris Hilton

RELATED: Paris Hilton Loves That the ’00s Trends She Started Are Now Back: ‘Everyone Thought I Was Crazy’

In a statement on Friday, Barron’s son and Paris’ uncle Steven M. Hilton, 68, said: “The Hilton family mourns the loss of a remarkable man. My father was a loving husband to our mother, Marilyn, a wonderful role model to his eight children, a loyal and generous friend, visionary businessman, respected leader and a passionate sportsman. He lived a life of great adventure and exceptional accomplishment.”

According to the press release, Barron was the chairman, president and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation for 30 years, after taking over from his father in 1966. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and flying, and was the founding owner of the Los Angeles Chargers football team.

The hotelier is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.