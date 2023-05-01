Paris Hilton Makes Her Met Gala Debut in All-Black Leather Look: 'Not Typical'

The heiress and new mom chose to experiment with her style while celebrating the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme for the Met Gala 2023

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 10:39 PM
Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Paris Hilton was "sliving" at her first Met Gala.

The reality television star, 42, made her debut at fashion's biggest night on Monday — and she stepped out of her comfort zone for the occasion.

Hilton and Marc Jacobs collaborated on a leather mermaid gown crafted with a rhinestone bustier and gloved sleeves.

The glitter didn't stop at the dress, though. A rosette choker necklace and sparkly platform heels also brought extra shine to an otherwise dark look.

"I thought, maybe it would be interest and exciting to see her in a black gown 'cause it's not typical for Paris," Jacobs told Vogue on the carpet. He also added that she was "all game" for the outfit, despite it wavering from her usually colorful wardrobe.

Hilton completed the look with smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick, plus a long ponytail.

The morning of, the memoir author and new mom shared with fans how she prepped for her big red-carpet reveal. Her first stop of the day appeared to be a trip to Flávia Lanini, who helped her get "snatched for the Met" with a lymphatic massage.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Just one day before, Hilton confirmed her attendance at the highly-anticipated event with photos of her with the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, to whom this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" is dedicated.

"Karl has always been a fashion inspiration to me. Such an icon and innovator. Love that he is the theme of this years #MetGala 🪩," she wrote on Instagram.

"Karl and I hung out in Paris a couple times and he was just such an inspiration to me always and we had so much fun and just so many memories. I've always looked up to him in so many ways and I love that we're honoring him tonight," she later told Vogue.

This year's exhibit will include nearly 150 of Lagerfeld's looks made throughout his 60-year career that included designing at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Hilton's night out comes months after she welcomed the birth of her and husband Carter Reum's baby boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate in January.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

