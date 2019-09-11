Paris Hilton Loves That the '00s Trends She Started Are Now Back: 'Everyone Thought I Was Crazy'

Image zoom Getty Images for alice + olivia

Paris and Nicky Hilton are here for a good fashion throwback.

The sister duo — who made their mark as trendsetters in the early millennium — are still loving all the ’90s and Y2K-era trends that are making a comeback.

“I love ’90s into the early 2000s — those styles were just so iconic, timeless. I love everything on the runway from the makeup to the clothing —it’s just coming back in a huge way,” Paris, 38, tells PEOPLE at the Alice + Olivia New York Fashion Week presentation.

“I love a throwback,” Nicky, 35, says. “History always repeats itself.”

When asked about millennium trends they wouldn’t mind seeing again, Nicky pointed out that her older sister was the original “influencer” for most of the famous fashion looks from the early 2000s.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2020 Fashion Presentation.

Image zoom

“I mean Paris started all the millennium trends and now there are still all of these girls dressing up like her,” the mother of two says before her sister admits it’s “crazy” to see clothes she used to rock as a teen being emulated on runways all over again.

“Back when I was a teenager – everyone thought I was crazy back in the day – wearing all these clothes – because nobody dressed like me,” Paris explains. “Now I see on these runways – I go to my friends’ who are designers and on their mood boards there’s pictures of me from back in the day, it makes me feel really proud to see it all come to life. Very flattering.”

The iconic pair looked picture perfect in similar high-neck Alice + Olivia dresses while attending the brand’s New York Fashion Week presentation on Monday. The sisters posed for photos with their long-time designer friend, Stacey Bendet while showing off their blue and pink frocks — Paris even accessorized her look with her pint-sized pup, just as she did back in the day.

“We’ve known Stacey since we were teenagers literally when she was making pants and selling them out of her apartment,” Paris says.

“We used to walk in her shows also,” Nicky adds.

And while chatting about fashion industry trendsetters, Paris praised her good friend, Kim Kardashian West, for her new SKIMS Solutionwear brand.

“I haven’t tried it out yet, but it looks amazing,” the Glam App investor says. “I love all the ads that they are doing. She’s a genius. To make you look great in everything? Everything she makes – I don’t know, she’s a genius.”

Image zoom Paris Hilton Instagram

Monday’s Alice + Olivia presentation wasn’t the first time the sisters made a Fashion Week appearance. The Hiltons supported their aunt, Kyle Richards, during the NYFW debut of her new brand, Kyle & Shahida, co-designed by Shahida Clayton.

Paris and Nicky were snapped in the show’s front row while all Richard’s RHOBH costars — including Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley — strutted down the runway.

The Hilton sisters also appeared together at the annual Harper’s Baazar Icons event and the runway show for singer Saweetie’s collaboration with online retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty

Later Monday night, Paris returned to the catwalk for The Blonds X Moulin Rouge! themed runway show spectacular, which was held at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre — the home of the hit Broadway show.

The heiress surprised the audience as she appeared on the stage on top of a giant Eiffel Tower, wearing a glittering bodysuit and ornate headpiece while accompanied by several tuxedo-clad Moulin Rouge! dancers.

In addition to Paris, Cameron Dallas, Gigi Gorgeous, the stars of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Billy Porter also made surprise appearances in the fashion show musical.