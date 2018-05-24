Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton has been in full-on planning mode since her engagement to Chris Zylka in January. The heiress is gearing up for a royal wedding of her own and she recently gushed to PEOPLE that she was a fan of

Hilton, 37, made sure to tune-in to Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19 nuptials in between attending events in Cannes and, much like the rest of us, was enchanted by Meghan’s whole fairy tale fashion moment.

She looked very elegant – like a princess – and I love that she was very natural,” Hilton told PEOPLE. “It looked like she had no makeup on. She’s just a natural beauty and they looked so happy together. It was an amazing moment to see them together.”

Her favorite part of the look? The veil!

“I thought it was beautiful,” she gushed.

The trim on Meghan’s 16-foot veil featured hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth in threads and organza. Meghan also added a couple personal touches as well including the Wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox), which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) the State flower of California, where she grew up.

It was the perfect complement to her custom Givenchy gown designed by the label’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller.

As for Hilton’s bridal style, she shared she has something “elegant, chic and one-of-a-kind,” in the works.

At the Beautycon Festival in N.Y.C. April, Hilton told PEOPLE the gown she’s having custom-made is “so iconic”

“We looked at a lot of different options because I am friends with so many incredible designers who are so talented,” she said of finding the right person to make it for her. “So it was a really hard choice!”

Hilton will also have a second dress like Meghan (we’ll never forget that slinky, sexy Stella McCartney moment), which is being designed for her by Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott.

“Jeremy Scott and I were talking about the after party look because he has just been my friend since I was a teenager and he would make the perfect after party dress,” Hilton said. “So that is one little hint I’ll give! I’m friends with too many designers. Everyone wants to be a part of [my wedding].”