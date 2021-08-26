Paris Hilton and Fiancé Carter Reum Show Serious PDA (and Coordinating Swimwear) on Yacht Trip

The heiress and the entrepreneur began dating in late 2019 before getting engaged in February of 2021

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are enjoying some R&R.

The heiress, 40, and her entrepreneur fiancé, also 40, were spotted packing on the PDA while on a yacht off the coast of Sardinia, Italy. Hilton wore a red bikini top and rose-print bottoms paired with a colorful rainbow striped cover-up, a turquoise sarong and black sunglasses. Reum, meanwhile, also sported some floral, in a printed pair of swim trunks, a black tee and a baseball cap.

The couple's steamy vacation pictures come just days after Hilton revealed a few details about their upcoming nuptials during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The businesswoman told Fallon the planning process has been "very stressful" so far — and that the pressure may be coming from the grand vision she imagines.

"It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," she said, noting that as of now, the only thing she's actually done so far is pick out her wedding dress. Though Hilton insisted that she's "not a bridezilla at all," she revealed one dress probably won't cut it for the entire event.

"Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes," she continued, joking that her fiancé probably won't have multiple outfits because "he's not as high-maintenance as I am."

Hilton also told Fallon that despite the stresses of the big day's to-do list, she's looking forward to introducing fans to Reum with the upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love. The new show marks the reality TV veteran's return to her roots after many years away from the small screen and her wedding with Reum will be filmed for the series.

Paris Hilton Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

"I just feel like for my documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending," the entrepreneur and DJ explained.

Reum proposed to Hilton on Feb. 13 while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island, popping the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring. The mega-carat, emerald-cut sparkler was designed by jeweler Jean Dousset: the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton, who announced the news a few days later, told Vogue of her exciting engagement. "Our relationship is one of equals."