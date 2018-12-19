Paris Hilton Confirms She's Keeping Her $2 Million Engagement Ring from Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka

Last month, Paris Hilton announced the end of her engagement to ex-fiancé Chris Zylka and ever since, there’s been a $2 million question on everyone’s mind: What happens to the 20-carat pear-shaped diamond sparkler Zylka proposed with? Well, Hilton is finally spilling all the details.

During a stop by Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show, Hilton got candid on the whereabouts of her ring.

“The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity,” Hilton explained. “I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It’s pretty sick.”

When McCarthy asked, “So you got to keep the ring?” Hilton replied, “Yes.” Adding, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

The couple got engaged in January on a romantic Aspen, Colorado ski trip during New Year’s weekend.

Zylka proposed with a whooping 20-karat, $2 million pear-shaped sparkler that was so stunning, it warranted its own fleet of extra security to guard it.

Despite the numerous eyes on it, Hilton lost the ring during a night dancing at the RC Cola Plant night club in Miami. Lucky, she found it in a bucket of ice and promptly made three replicas of it to wear when deejaying and “going to certain places.”

When the news of the break-up came, an insider told PEOPLE, “The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her.”

Now, Hilton is focused on her career. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume,” the source said. “She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Luckily for her, she can travel the world with the stunning ring — and three replicas.