The couple previously wed in Los Angeles on Thursday before they celebrated with a carnival-themed afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday

Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Ring in Third Wedding Celebration — See Her Star Dress Photos!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding festivities just keep on going!

On Saturday evening, the reality star and her new husband, both 40, marked the end of their three-day wedding celebrations with an extravagant event that welcomed family and friends to celebrate the pair's recent nuptials.

The party took place at the same spot as the couple's wedding venue — the Bel-Air estate of Hilton's late grandfather, Barron Hilton. Guests joined the pair for an elegant dinner and an evening of fun-filled dancing.

For the occasion, the "Stars Are Blind" singer wore a stunning, silver star dress with semi-sheer details, as Reum sported an all-black ensemble.

Barron Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Second Reception, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021 Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Hilton and Reum previously wed in Los Angeles on Thursday. The bride exchanged vows with her venture capitalist love as family and friends including Kim Kardashian West and Paula Abdul looked on.

"My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝," Hilton captioned a photo in her wedding gown on Instagram, adding the hashtags "#JustMarried" and "#ForeverHiltonReum."

Then, on Friday, Hilton and Reum took their wedding celebrations to a whole new level with a carnival afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Second Reception, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021 Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The colorful bash featured carnival treats like lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs, plus Hilton-themed games, a ferris wheel, a DJ, performers, and more classic attractions.

Hilton invited plenty of famous friends to her bash, including Gigi Gorgeous and Lance Bass, plus her aunt, Kyle Richards. Demi Lovato was also at the party, and Diplo provided a soundtrack for the night.

Paris Hilton wedding Credit: Jose Villa/Paris Hilton Instagram

For her party on the pier, Hilton wore head-to-toe neon pink while Reum coordinated with the bride, sporting a navy tracksuit with a hot pink sweatshirt underneath.

In true Hilton fashion, the wedding, along with its follow-up festivities, have all been captured by the cameras of the reality star's new 13-part docu-series, Paris in Love.

The series premiered on Peacock last week and will see new episodes drop every Thursday in the upcoming months.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021 Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Hilton and Reum tied the knot about two years after they first began dating in November 2019. The couple got engaged in February when Reum got down on one knee during a beachside proposal on a private island.

Last fall, Hilton spilled about her "amazing" relationship with her now-husband. She told PEOPLE, "I've known him for 15 years. Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

Hilton — who was previously engaged to Chris Zylka before the pair split in 2018 — added, "After my last breakup, I thought I was going to be alone forever."