The star dyed her brows for a Vogue photo shoot and described the experience as "the biggest nightmare of my life"

Paris Hilton Thought She Looked Like an 'Alien' When She Bleached Her Eyebrows: 'Terrible'

Paris Hilton admits that bleaching her eyebrows ending up being one of her biggest beauty blunders.

The entrepreneur and socialite, 40, rarely strays from her signature blonde bombshell beauty look, but when she was on-set for a Vogue photo shoot, Hilton begrudgingly ended up making a big change.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They made me bleach my eyebrows once," the star said during a new episode of the This Is Paris podcast. "We were doing this Vogue shoot. They were like, 'This is so high-fashion. We're going to bleach your eyebrows white. That's going to look beyond.'"

Even though Hilton was apprehensive, she allowed the glam team to dye her brows, but ultimately she wasn't crazy about the bold look. "It's this huge photographer so I felt bad. I'm like, 'Okay fine.' I literally looked like an alien with like the biggest forehead in the world. I looked terrible," she said.

After the shoot, came the challenging part: "Then I had to figure out how to get my eyebrows back to normal," Hilton said. And it wasn't an easy task.

The star attempted to dye them back to her natural soft brunette shade herself, but it didn't turn out as expected. "I'm dyeing them and they're turning orange. Then they're red. Then black. And I'm like okay this is literally the biggest nightmare of my life," Hilton remembered.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Flashes Her Massive Engagement Ring on First Night Out Following Carter Reum's Proposal

It took some time, but "eventually they faded and I could go in public with normal eyebrows again," the star said.

This week, Hilton transformed her look for a new high-fashion advertisement (but kept her brows in-tact this time!). The mogul landed Lanvin's Spring/Summer 2021 campaign, and debuted a chic lob and soft bangs in the photographs, shot by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Hilton told British Vogue of the campaign: "I'm so used to photo shoots with all these other photographers, where it's just so glam and like, the big eyelashes and big blonde hair – I've been doing that for so long. But this was the first time to be completely stripped of all of that and just be natural."