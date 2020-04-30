"My favorite thing to do is make memories with you," the heiress captioned a kissing photo of the couple on Instagram

Paris Hilton Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Carter Reum on Their One-Year Anniversary

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are finally Instagram official.

On Thursday, the hotel heiress, OG influencer and socialite, 39, shared a sweet photo with the entrepreneur, celebrating their one-year anniversary of dating and marking the first time Hilton has posted about her boyfriend on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you,” she wrote alongside the Instagram photo. “Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you're mine. 😍😍”

Hilton’s famous friends, including Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum and Larsa Pippen, showed their support by leaving “heart” emojis in the comment section.

“So sweet!!!! Love this.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” the star’s mom, Kathy Hilton, added. Another Instagram user wrote, “My love in love 😍”

Image zoom Paris Hilton/Instagram

RELATED: The Hilton Foundation Announces $10 Million Donation to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Back in January, the happy couple were spotted dancing and sharing a kiss after the Golden Globes at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party, marking Hilton's first public outing with a date since her split from fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018

A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that Reum is Hilton’s boyfriend, adding, “They are dating and happy.”

A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum is an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. Together, they were listed in Inc. Magazine’s 500 fasting growing private companies in America.

Hilton and Zylka announced their engagement on Jan. 2, 2018, after Zylka proposed in Aspen, Colorado, on a ski trip during New Year’s weekend. The actor gave her a stunning 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped sparkler.

The two were engaged for 11 months before calling it off.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says She Was Playing a 'Character' on The Simple Life: 'I Knew What I Was Doing'

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Hilton later addressed the breakup during an interview on The Talk.

“I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” Hilton said. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance…and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

She continued, “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”