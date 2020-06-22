A source tells PEOPLE that the couple is "head over heels in love with each other"

Paris Hilton Jets to the Hamptons for Romantic Getaway with Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton enjoyed a love-filled weekend with boyfriend Carter Reum to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Although the couple's official anniversary happened in April, they postponed their celebration trip until late June due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source tells PEOPLE that Reum took Hilton on a romantic getaway to the Hamptons where they enjoyed a day of wine tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

Dressed in a feminine pink A-line midi dress, retro white-rimmed cat eye sunglasses and pumps, along with her protective face covering, Hilton posed for plenty of pics throughout the vineyard including a few sweet shots with her man.

"Paris has never been happier and finally met her match. They are head over heels in love with each other," the source tells PEOPLE.

Throughout their special weekend, the insider says Hilton and Reum also spent time with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild and their kids Lily-Grace, 3, and Teddy, 2. The couple also got to meet her brother Barron and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's 3-month-old daughter Milou Alizée for the first time.

The Hilton hotel heiress went Instagram official with her entrepreneur boyfriend to celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating on April 29.

“Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you,” she wrote alongside the Instagram photo of the couple kissing. “Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you're mine. 😍😍”

In January, the happy couple was spotted dancing and sharing a kiss after the Golden Globe Awards at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party, marking Hilton's first public outing with a date since her split from fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018.