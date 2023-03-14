Paris Hilton Gave Mom Kathy Hilton a Blue Chanel Bag to Apologize for Keeping Baby Phoenix a Secret

A little Chanel goes a long way in the Hilton family

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 14, 2023 02:32 PM
US socialite Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Paris Hilton kept a nine month long secret from her mom Kathy Hilton. And she knew just how to make it up to her.

The reality TV star, DJ and entrepreneur opened up in a recent interview with Rolling Stone about keeping the news of her son Phoenix Barron Hilton-Reum a secret from everyone in her life, including her mother, and how she eventually softened the blow.

After welcoming her first child via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum, who were the only two people to know about the baby minus their medical team, Hilton knew one of the first people who needed to find out about their new family member was the family matriarch.

To ease the news of the major secret, Hilton tells Rolling Stone her first thought was: "I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won't be so upset that I didn't tell her about this."

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

However, Kathy's reaction to meeting her new grandson wasn't hindered in anyway, despite all the secrecy.

Paris told Rolling Stone after presenting her mom with a blue Chanel bag, "I was holding the baby on my shoulder with a blanket over him, and then I just sat down. She's like, 'What is that?' And I was like, 'A baby … meet your grandson.' She's like, 'Is this yours?' And she starts crying. She's like, 'Let me hold him. He's the most beautiful baby I've ever seen in my life. Oh, he's so beautiful.' She was just in tears."

Since then, Kathy has been "obsessed" with spending time with her grandson, as Paris told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Saying, "[She's] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced," Paris joked. "I'm like, 'Mom, when did you get here?' 'Oh, I've been here for hours!' "

Paris, of course, is equally obsessed with her son. Gushing on The Tonight Show couch, "He is such an angel; he's the best," continuing, "I'm just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode."

Paris also spoke about how they put their little blessing to sleep, Fallon noting that with a DJ for a mom, he must like music. To which Paris responded, "Well, I actually sang his favorite lullaby, which is my song' Stars Are Blind,'" comically saying, "He has great taste in music."

