Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Covers Up Disney 'Paris' Tattoo with Gorilla

Paris Hilton’s ex-fiancé Chris Zylka has officially moved on from their relationship — and has a new tattoo to prove it.

The actor, 34, was photographed showing off his sleeves of tattoos on both arms featuring one, new, prominent design on his left forearm. In the photo, he debuted a huge new gorilla tattoo that occupies the same spot once dedicated to his former fiancée.

Image zoom TMZ/BACKGRID

In July 2017, Hilton, 38, shared an Instagram photo of Zylka’s tattoo featuring her name written in iconic Disney font.

“Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Image zoom

In the new photo, taken after getting inked at Chronic Ink Tattoo Shop in Markham, Ontario on Sunday, it appears both the Disney font and lion were replaced by the large new graphic.

The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2017, and got engaged in a snowy proposal in January 2018 during a New Year’s vacation to Aspen, Colorado.

He popped the question with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond sparkler that was so ginormous, it warranted its own fleet of extra security to guard it and required three replicas after Hilton briefly lost it inside an ice bucket at a night club in Miami in March 2018.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images for TAO

RELATED: See Paris Hilton’s $2 Million Engagement Ring from Every Angle

In November 2018, a source confirmed that Hilton and Zylka had split a few weeks prior. “The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” the insider told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Paris Hilton/Instagram

At the time she was focused on her business. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume,” the source added. “She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

While she parted ways with her ex, she kept one thing in her possession — her jaw-dropping engagement ring.

“The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity,” Hilton explained on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show. “I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It’s pretty sick.”

When McCarthy asked, “So you got to keep the ring?” Hilton replied, “Yes.” Adding, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Since calling off her engagement, Hilton has been busy with work. She released a new single, “Best Friend’s Ass” and cast friend Kim Kardashian West, YouTubers Nikita Dragun and Juanpa Zurita, previous RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Derrick Barry and Nebraska, singer-songwriter Chester Lockhart, UFC fighter Chuck Liddell and professional prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy to appear in her star-studded music video.