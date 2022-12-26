Paris Hilton Dresses as Sexy Santa for Christmas Photos: 'Sleighing in Red'

Paris Hilton is getting sultry for "slivmas".

The media personality, 41, celebrated the holiday with a series of sexy photos of her wearing a racy lingerie next to a decorative tree on Monday.

In the snaps, captured by photographer Kevin Ostajewski, Hilton wears a lacy bralette with matching bottoms and a matching garter belt. She paired the look with pointed-toe heels and a diamond necklace, topping everything off with a classic Santa hat.

In other photos, she grabbed a full-length, red, Philipp Plein "I'd rather go naked than wear fur" coat and showed off her lace cut-out gloves.

She also marked the holiday by holding a candy cane and Hello Kitty ornament.

"Sleighing in red this Christmas 🔥🎄❤️‍🔥 #ThatsHot #MerrySlilvmas," she wrote alongside the photos.

In the comment section, Demi Lovato praised Hilton's look as "Iconic 🔥🔥"

Hilton's photos come after she and Kim Kardashian posed for pics before they partied it up at Kathy Hilton's "iconic" Christmas party over the weekend.

The childhood pals posted photos on social media of the holiday soirée, which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her sister, Nicky Hilton.

For the event Paris,wore a red, lace dress and sparkly, silver Mary Jane-style heels, while Kim, 42, favored an edgier look for the night — in high-waisted, belted leather pants and an old-school, "Up in Smoke" tour crop top tucked into her bra.

Along with the BFF photo taken in front of a white Christmas tree, Paris posted a family picture with Nicky, Kathy and her dad Rick, a photo with her tuxedo-clad husband, and a shot of herself DJ'ing with Abdul, 60.

Klum, 49, was decked out in a glam white strapless gown and Kathy, 63, looked like a Christmas present in a green and red, plaid gown with a large, red bow across her chest. In another picture, Paris and Kim both posed with their moms in a mother-daughter duo snap.