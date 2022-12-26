Paris Hilton Dresses as Sexy Santa for Christmas Photos: 'Sleighing in Red'

"Iconic," Demi Lovato wrote underneath Paris Hilton's sexy Christmas snaps

By
Published on December 26, 2022 09:44 AM
Paris Hilton Dresses as Sexy Santa for Christmas Pics: ‘Sleighing in Red’
Photo: Kevin Ostajewski | @kevinostaj

Paris Hilton is getting sultry for "slivmas".

The media personality, 41, celebrated the holiday with a series of sexy photos of her wearing a racy lingerie next to a decorative tree on Monday.

In the snaps, captured by photographer Kevin Ostajewski, Hilton wears a lacy bralette with matching bottoms and a matching garter belt. She paired the look with pointed-toe heels and a diamond necklace, topping everything off with a classic Santa hat.

In other photos, she grabbed a full-length, red, Philipp Plein "I'd rather go naked than wear fur" coat and showed off her lace cut-out gloves.

She also marked the holiday by holding a candy cane and Hello Kitty ornament.

"Sleighing in red this Christmas 🔥🎄❤️‍🔥 #ThatsHot #MerrySlilvmas," she wrote alongside the photos.

In the comment section, Demi Lovato praised Hilton's look as "Iconic 🔥🔥"

Hilton's photos come after she and Kim Kardashian posed for pics before they partied it up at Kathy Hilton's "iconic" Christmas party over the weekend.

The childhood pals posted photos on social media of the holiday soirée, which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her sister, Nicky Hilton.

For the event Paris,wore a red, lace dress and sparkly, silver Mary Jane-style heels, while Kim, 42, favored an edgier look for the night — in high-waisted, belted leather pants and an old-school, "Up in Smoke" tour crop top tucked into her bra.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes Layers a Mini-Dress Over Blue Jeans at 2022 Jingle Ball in N.Y.C

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with the BFF photo taken in front of a white Christmas tree, Paris posted a family picture with Nicky, Kathy and her dad Rick, a photo with her tuxedo-clad husband, and a shot of herself DJ'ing with Abdul, 60.

Klum, 49, was decked out in a glam white strapless gown and Kathy, 63, looked like a Christmas present in a green and red, plaid gown with a large, red bow across her chest. In another picture, Paris and Kim both posed with their moms in a mother-daughter duo snap.

Related Articles
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Get into the Holiday Spirit at Pre-Christmas Party — See Pics
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties
Mariah Carey children christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmFejZKtjq/. Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Mugler Dresses for Kardashian Christmas Party: Photos
Derek Hough
Derek Hough Decorates for Christmas, Plus Heidi Klum, Kyle Richards, Larsa Pippen and More
Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey Leaving Gucci Store with Bryan Tanaka in Aspen Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Shopping Trip in Aspen with Bryan Tanaka, Plus Tinashe, Nick Cannon and More
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7180943392518556971?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7180943392518556971. Kardashian Christmas Party. Kim Kardashian /Tiktok
See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!
Simu Liu
Simu Liu Roots for the Lakers, Plus Mark Wahlberg, the Biebers, Daddy Yankee and More
DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Disneys annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST), on ABC. (Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Images) MEGHAN TRAINOR
Meghan Trainor Dazzles in Pink at Walt Disney World, Plus Daddy Yankee, the Black Eyed Peas and More
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Hosts a Christmas Sing-Along for Kids, Plus Daniel Craig, Shaquille O'Neal and More
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Trying to Be a Cool Mom' as She Matches with Daughters in New Photo
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs on 'Saturday Night Live,' Plus Lionel Messi, Will Ferrell, Zendaya and More
EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND - CALL FOR FEES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (13619303n) EXCLUSIVE - Paris Hilton and Carter Reum EXCLUSIVE- Paris Hilton Anniversary Party, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Nov 2022
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with Star-Studded Party
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'