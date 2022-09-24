Paris Hilton Closes Versace Runway Show During Milan Fashion Week Wearing Signature Pink Minidress

Paris Hilton is gracing the runway in style!

On Friday, the reality star and DJ closed the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week while sporting a metallic mini dress in her signature pink color.

Hilton, 41, completed her look with a pink veil and fingerless gloves, as well as a pair of matching heels, while strutting the runway.

She was joined during the show by the likes of supermodels including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski.

Showing support for her sibling, Nicky Hilton sat in the front row alongside other stars, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio and Chloe Cherry.

Hilton's Fashion Week outing came about as the star closed out a rather exciting summer.

In June, the This is Paris podcast host opened up about attending Britney Spears' wedding while making her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was guest hosted by Chelsea Handler.

After Handler, 47, asked Hilton about a "conflict" that involved Spears' wedding day, the star explained that President Joe Biden had asked her to DJ the Summit of Americas dinner, which she turned down to instead be by her friend's side.

"It was the same night of Britney's wedding, and I was like, 'No, I'm not going to miss that,' " Hilton said at the time. "And they were like, 'We can send a helicopter, [you can] fly back and forth,' and I'm like, 'I'm not going to be the one, like, landing in and out of Britney's wedding in a helicopter.' C'mon!"

"So, I had to cancel on the president. Sorry!" she continued, later adding, "It's Britney, bitch!" when asked by Handler if she explained that it was an "emergency" that Spears, 40, was getting married.

Hilton and Spears have been friends since their days as young stars in the spotlight in the early 2000s.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer previously teased that she had skipped out on President Biden's offer during a mini-episode of her This Is Paris podcast recorded shortly after she returned from the intimate wedding ceremony at Spears' home.

"I did not tell anyone," she continued, referring to her "whole team" of makeup and hair artists, wardrobe stylists, and a driver about the event — which she attended along with her husband Carter Reum, mom Kathy Hilton, and A-listers including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," Hilton continued. "I'm not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride's night, and that's her story to tell. But all I can say is I am just so incredibly happy for her."