Paris Hilton and Boyfriend Carter Reum Kiss in Sweet Holiday Photos: ‘My Christmas Wish Came True’

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Carter Reum are getting into the Christmas spirit.

The entrepreneur and DJ shared a sweet Instagram post on Saturday of the couple — who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary — cozying up to each other in front of a Christmas tree.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hilton, 39, wore a chic polka dot dress and black heels for the occasion, while Reum, 39, dressed in a black button-down and black jeans.

In the video, set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," the couple sweetly smiled at each other before they locked lips for a kiss. Reum also gave Hilton a gentle smooch on her forehead.

"My Christmas wish came true! 😍🎄 Celebrating my favorite holiday with my favorite person in the world!🥰," Hilton captioned the post.

Image zoom Paris Hilton, Carter Reum | Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

Hilton commemorated her anniversary with Reum, an author and entrepreneur, earlier this month by sharing a sweet video montage on Instagram that featured footage of the pair spending time together over the past year.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love!😍 I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime!" Hilton began in her lengthy caption.

She continued, "I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible. I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect!"

Hilton also reflected on her future with Reum in the post, writing, "I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever."

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Carter Reum | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In September, Hilton opened up about her "incredible chemistry" with Reum during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.