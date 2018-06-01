Paris Hilton Parades in a My Little Pony Bikini in St. Barts Ahead of Brother Barron's Wedding

The Hilton sisters hit St. Barts!

As the Hilton family preps to celebrate 28-year-old Barron Hilton’s wedding to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild made sure to work on their tans wearing festive swimsuits and matching heart-shaped sunglasses.

Paris staged a full-on shoreline photo shoot to show off her tropical swim style, which consisted of a My Little Pony Moschino two-piece (currently sold out), heart-shaped shades and a mini Chanel surfboard bag (which most likely was designed exclusively as Instagram bait).

Paris Hilton/Instagram

We have a feeling Paris’ fiancé Chris Zylka is the man behind the camera, making him the best soon-to-be Instagram husband ever. Let’s go through her poses..

First, she posed standing up.

And lounging in the sand.

And she even showed off her blue chevron cover-up in one of the shots.

RELATED: See Paris Hilton’s $2 Million Engagement Ring from Every Angle

Not to be outdone, sister Nicky also wore a flirty swimsuit, sharing a photo of her pink ruffled strapless one-piece on Instagram with the hashtag “#TessaBarron2018.”

Kathy Hilton Says She Is ‘Beyond Excited’ About Daughter Paris’ Engagement

The two are on location to celebrate their little brother Barron’s wedding. He proposed to his soon-to-be-bride last September with gorgeous a pear-shaped diamond on a thin band.

“This year I get to marry the girl of my dreams ✨ I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my love,” he wrote in a New Year’s Instagram post.

Mom Kathy Hilton was equally as excited when PEOPLE caught up with her at Amazon’s Golden Globes afterparty in early January. “It’s going to be such a great year,” Kathy told PEOPLE. “I have a new grandbaby, my son is engaged and now Paris!”