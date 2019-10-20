Paris Hilton Attends Funeral Service for Grandfather While Her Brother Barron Gives Heartfelt Eulogy

Paris Hilton and her family said their final goodbyes to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, over the weekend.

The star attended her grandfather’s funeral services on Saturday, where the late mogul’s loved ones celebrated his life and legacy with a series of eulogies — one of which was given by Paris’ younger brother, Barron II.

“Legend,” she captioned one of her videos that showed her grandfather.

Paris also documented the memorial on her Instagram Stories, sharing snippets of her brother’s speech and the many photo displays honoring the late businessman’s life.

“About two weeks before he passed, we went to visit him to tell him some exciting news,” Barron, 29, said to the crowd, including pregnant wife Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff. “That we are expecting our first child.”

“I reached into my pocket and pulled out that sonogram, and his eyes lit up with joy,” he said with a smile while recalling the moment. “He even gasped. He did!” the father-to-be added, as members in the crowd could be heard laughing and agreeing. “

“Seeing that smile on his face is something I will keep with me forever,” he continued.

“He had it on from the moment I took that picture out to the moment his physical therapist walked in,” he said while laughing. “A full, 15-minute smile. After that moment, I knew this would be the last time I’d see him.”

Barron, the son of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, according to a statement from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. He was 91.

He was the chairman, president and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation for 30 years, after taking over from his father in 1966. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and flying, and was the founding owner of the Los Angeles Chargers football team.

In a statement following his death, Barron’s son and Paris’ uncle Steven M. Hilton, 68, said: “The Hilton family mourns the loss of a remarkable man. My father was a loving husband to our mother, Marilyn, a wonderful role model to his eight children, a loyal and generous friend, visionary businessman, respected leader and a passionate sportsman. He lived a life of great adventure and exceptional accomplishment.”

Paris mourned his death in a series of posts on Instagram writing, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure.”

“Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman,” Paris, 38, continued. “I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me.”

The hotelier is survived by his eight children as well as 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.