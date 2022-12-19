Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Get into the Holiday Spirit at Pre-Christmas Party — See Pics

The lifelong pals partied it up at Kathy Hilton's "iconic" Christmas party over the weekend

By
Published on December 19, 2022
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Besties for life. Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were back together again for Kathy Hilton's star-studded Christmas party over the weekend.

The childhood pals posted photos on social media of the holiday soirée, which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her sister, Nicky Hilton.

"My mom always throws the most iconic parties," Paris wrote on her Instagram page, showcasing a variety of festive snaps from the shindig. "Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. What are your favorite traditions this time of year? #Slivmas."

For the event Paris, 41, wore a red, lace dress and sparkly, silver Mary Jane-style heels, while Kim, 42, favored an edgier look for the night — in high-waisted, belted leather pants and an old-school, "Up in Smoke" tour crop top tucked into her bra.

Along with the BFF photo taken in front of a white Christmas tree, Paris posted a family picture with Nicky, Kathy and her dad Rick, a photo with her tuxedo-clad husband, and a shot of herself DJ'ing with Abdul, 60.

Klum, 49, was decked out in a glam white strapless gown and Kathy, 63, looked like a Christmas present in a green and red, plaid gown with a large, red bow across her chest. In another picture, Paris and Kim both posed with their moms in a mother-daughter duo snap.

Paris Hilton and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> West attend KKW Beauty KKWxWinnie dinner at L'Avenue in Saks Fifth Avenue
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Growing up together in Beverly Hills, Paris and Kim were inseparable in the mid-2000s, posing for paparazzi and hitting the club scene together. Reality TV fans will even remember Kim's first appearances on Paris's first show, The Simple Life, organizing the heiress' closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton's chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

Just because Paris and Kim are both mega-famous these days doesn't mean they didn't used to do very basic things, like making grilled cheese after a night out partying.

"Brioche bread, cheddar cheese, lots of butter," Paris recalled of their secret recipe while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year.

The pals had just reunited in the kitchen for Cooking with Paris. In the Netflix show, there's a hilarious compilation of Paris wondering out loud what a few kitchen staples are. "What's a tong?" she asks Kim.

On a more serious note, Paris also revealed back in 2020, before she was married to Reum, that Kim was the person who inspired her to freeze her eggs. "I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it," Hilton said in a 2020 interview with the Sunday Times, adding that the mom-of-four even recommended her own doctor.

"I've known her my whole life and we've been having so much fun together lately," Paris told PEOPLE in 2019, saying it's "been really nice" to have rekindled their friendship.

