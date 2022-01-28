Paris Hilton wore a nude heel on one foot and a clear, crystal-embellished stiletto on the other while appearing on The Tonight Show earlier this week

Paris Hilton Reacts to Accidentally Wearing 2 Different Heels on The Tonight Show

Paris Hilton is laughing at a recent fashion faux pas.

Earlier this week, Hilton, 40, appeared on The Tonight Show, where she accidentally wore two different heels.

The fashion mishap was first pointed out on TikTok by The Tonight Show's official account, which paired a video of the star walking onto the show's set to greet host Jimmy Fallon with Kreepa's song "Oh No."

As Hilton, sporting a neon green sequin dress, walked across the stage, the clip zoomed in to her feet, revealing that she had on a nude heel on one foot and a clear, crystal-embellished stiletto on the other.

"When you rush out of the house with the wrong shoes," The Tonight Show captioned the short clip, tagging Hilton's own TikTok handle.

In the comments section, fans of the Paris in Love star reacted to her fashion mishap, with some speculating how the style came to be.

"Knowing Paris this is intentional," one user wrote as another said, "😂😂😂😂 Well her wardrobe stylist is going to be fired."

Paris Hilton Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Others, meanwhile, poked fun at the shoe mixup with playful comments. "✨That's hot✨," one fan said, sharing Hilton's signature catchphrase.

"I love this!! Can we please start wearing two different shoes!! Trend alert," added another, as one other user commented: "Mismatched shoes should be a trend 😁."

The entrepreneur and DJ soon set the record straight about the fashion fiasco in her own TikTok post Thursday.

Paired with The Tonight Show's original clip, Hilton stood before a portrait of Marilyn Monroe while wearing a pink velour tracksuit with matching pink sunglasses.

As the clip played and highlighted her shoe flub, she put her face into her palm and shook her head as the footage played on.

"This is what happens when you rush out to watch the finale episodes of #ParisInLove @peacocktv," Hilton captioned the clip, promoting her new television series.