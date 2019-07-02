Anna Wintour & Margot Robbie
The actress and Vogue editor-in-chief smile from their front row perch at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show.
Kaia Gerber
The model is pretty in peach during her walk down the Chanel Haute Couture show catwalk.
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
From the wedding chapel to the catwalk! Two days after brother Joe Jonas wed Sophie Turner (for the second time!), Nick and Priyanka stopped by the Christian Dior Haute Couture show.
Gal Gadot
Gal gives a wave on her way to the Christian Dior Haute Couture show.
Shailene Woodley
Shailene brings ’70s vibes to the Christian Dior Haute Couture show with her high-shine suit dress and oversize tinted sunglasses.
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth keeps it playful in her polka dot maxi dress with coordinating yellow Saddle bag at Christian Dior.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Coordinating couple! Heidi matches her man in black and white looks at Carine Roitfeld Parfums’ “7 lovers” cocktail event.
Rachel Zoe & Giambattista Valli
Rachel greets the designer backstage at the Giambattista Valli Couture show.
Nicole Richie
Also at Giambattista Valli, Nicole wears a white strong-shouldered long-sleeve dress with keyhole neckline and ruffled skirt.
Marisa Tomei
The actress is a vision is her sheer, embellished feather-adorned dress at the Ralph & Russo show.
Meg Ryan & Daisy True Ryan
Meg has a mother-daughter date with her 15-year-old, Daisy True at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.
Mandy Moore, Coco Rocha & Pixie Lott
Mandy, Coco and Pixie are all ready to take in the action at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.
Céline Dion & Isabelle Huppert
The Schiaparelli show also had the Candian singer and the French actress among its front row superstars.
Luka Sabbat & Kaia Gerber
Luka and Kaia keep it cool at the Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show in a printed button-down (Luka) and graphic tee under a striped blazer with bucket hat (Kaia).
Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl
The couple wows in white in their coordinating looks at the Miu Miu Club.
Aja Naomi King & Gabrielle Union
Aja and Gabrielle have a mini photo shoot at the Miu Miu Cruise show.
Tessa Thompson
Tessa accessorizes her black tank and high-waisted denim skirt with a blingy choker necklace, silver sandals and drawstring clutch at the Miu Miu club event.
Mandy Moore
There’s no missing Mandy in her cobalt blue draped gown at the Dundas Haute Couture show.