Every Can't-Miss Celebrity Sighting at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Stars are taking a break from their summer beach vacations to swing by Paris for the annual Fall-Winter Couture Fashion Week — and they're dressed in their sartorial best. Catch every front-row and street-style moment from the most fashionable week of the year
By Colleen Kratofil
July 02, 2019 11:56 AM

1 of 19

Anna Wintour & Margot Robbie

The actress and Vogue editor-in-chief smile from their front row perch at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Kaia Gerber

The model is pretty in peach during her walk down the Chanel Haute Couture show catwalk.

3 of 19

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

From the wedding chapel to the catwalk! Two days after brother Joe Jonas wed Sophie Turner (for the second time!), Nick and Priyanka stopped by the Christian Dior Haute Couture show.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Gal Gadot

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Gal gives a wave on her way to the Christian Dior Haute Couture show.

Advertisement

5 of 19

Shailene Woodley

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty

Shailene brings ’70s vibes to the Christian Dior Haute Couture show with her high-shine suit dress and oversize tinted sunglasses.

6 of 19

Elisabeth Moss

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty

Elisabeth keeps it playful in her polka dot maxi dress with coordinating yellow Saddle bag at Christian Dior.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Coordinating couple! Heidi matches her man in black and white looks at Carine Roitfeld Parfums’ “7 lovers” cocktail event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Rachel Zoe & Giambattista Valli

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Rachel greets the designer backstage at the Giambattista Valli Couture show.

Advertisement

9 of 19

Nicole Richie 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Also at Giambattista Valli, Nicole wears a white strong-shouldered long-sleeve dress with keyhole neckline and ruffled skirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Marisa Tomei

Pierre Suu/Getty

The actress is a vision is her sheer, embellished feather-adorned dress at the Ralph & Russo show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Meg Ryan & Daisy True Ryan

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Meg has a mother-daughter date with her 15-year-old, Daisy True at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Mandy Moore, Coco Rocha & Pixie Lott

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Mandy, Coco and Pixie are all ready to take in the action at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Céline Dion & Isabelle Huppert

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The Schiaparelli show also had the Candian singer and the French actress among its front row superstars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Luka Sabbat & Kaia Gerber

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Luka and Kaia keep it cool at the Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show in a printed button-down (Luka) and graphic tee under a striped blazer with bucket hat (Kaia). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl

Edward Berthelot/Getty

The couple wows in white in their coordinating looks at the Miu Miu Club. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Aja Naomi King & Gabrielle Union

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Aja and Gabrielle have a mini photo shoot at the Miu Miu Cruise show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Tessa Thompson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Tessa accessorizes her black tank and high-waisted denim skirt with a blingy choker necklace, silver sandals and drawstring clutch at the Miu Miu club event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Mandy Moore

Stephane Cardinale/Getty

There’s no missing Mandy in her cobalt blue draped gown at the Dundas Haute Couture show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.