Paris Fashion Week to Resume with In-Person Shows This September

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that Paris Fashion Week will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 6

Fashion shows will return to Paris this fall amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode stated that Paris Fashion Week, "will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities," but it is unclear what specific health and safety guidelines will be enforced during the week-long event.

Over the past few months, several designers have tried to digitally replicate the in-real-life fashion show experience during quarantine. And in July, the first-ever virtual Couture week will take place, followed by video-only men's fashion shows in Paris and Milan.

According to Vogue, a few brands including Dior and Burberry will test the waters with "phygital" live events with limited or no audiences which will also be broadcast virtually.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Paris Fashion Week announcement comes after most major events have been reevaluated, postponed or canceled due to the global health crisis.