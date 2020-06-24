Paris Fashion Week to Resume with In-Person Shows This September
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that Paris Fashion Week will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 6
Fashion shows will return to Paris this fall amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
French fashion authority Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode confirmed that spring 2021 ready-to-wear collections will be shown in-person during Paris Fashion Week from Sept. 28 through Oct. 6., as reported by Vogue on Monday morning.
The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode stated that Paris Fashion Week, "will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities," but it is unclear what specific health and safety guidelines will be enforced during the week-long event.
Over the past few months, several designers have tried to digitally replicate the in-real-life fashion show experience during quarantine. And in July, the first-ever virtual Couture week will take place, followed by video-only men's fashion shows in Paris and Milan.
According to Vogue, a few brands including Dior and Burberry will test the waters with "phygital" live events with limited or no audiences which will also be broadcast virtually.
The Paris Fashion Week announcement comes after most major events have been reevaluated, postponed or canceled due to the global health crisis.
Earlier this month, news broke that the Oscars will take place on April 25, 2021, two months after its original Feb. 28 date, with the eligibility period being moved back from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28.
The Cannes Film Festival, seen as the start to awards season, was canceled in May weeks after popular spring events such as the SXSW Festival in Austin and the Coachella Music Festival in California were also forced to cancel. Additionally, dozens of movies have pushed back their release dates, while many concert tours have been canceled or postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.