See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!

Paris Fashion Week is underway as the world's most sartorially savvy arrive for the biggest runways of the year. See your favorite celebrities who are sitting in the front row and the models who are commanding the catwalk. Plus, catch a glimpse of London's fashion set, too 

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 27, 2022 05:14 PM
Saint Laurent : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
01 of 15

Burberry Bombshells

Lori Harvey, Normani and Winnie Harlow attend the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London,
Dave Benett/Getty

Lori Harvey, Normani and Winnie Harlow attend the Burberry show in London, England.

02 of 15

Bella Hadid at Burberry

Burberry - Runway - LFW September 2022
Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty

The model walks the Burberry runway wearing a light blue lacy look.

03 of 15

Kanye West & Erykah Badu at Burberry

Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show - Backstage
Dave Benett/Getty

The musicians both look stylish at Burberry's show with West completing his outfit with flip-flops and Badu wearing her signature hat.

04 of 15

Burberry Backstage

CCO of Burberry Riccardo Tisci poses backstage with models including Fran Summers, Mariacarla Boscono, Irina Shayk, Candice Shepstone, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Erin O'Connor and Ella Richards at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London,
Dave Benett/Getty

Burberry's Riccardo Tisci poses backstage of the runway with models including Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid.

05 of 15

Daniel Kaluuya & Lena Waithe at Burberry

Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show - VIP Arrivals
Dave Benett/Getty

Burberry's front row includes plenty of celebrities, including these two actors who look ultra stylish. Kaluuya tops his look off with a two-tone jacket, while Waithe topped her look with a black blazer.

06 of 15

Simone Ashley & Bright at Burberry

Simone Ashley and Bright attend the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David
Dave Benett/Getty

These two actors look stylish in Burberry's front row, with Ashley wearing a graphic top and black and white gloves and Bright wearing a classic-cut suit.

07 of 15

Naomi Campbell at Burberry

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 26, 2022
Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty

Campbell struts down the Burberry runway wearing a monochromatic look and flip-flops.

08 of 15

Amber Valletta & Shalom Harlow at Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Francois Durand/Getty

This very fashionable pair gets glam at Saint Laurent's presentation.

09 of 15

Kate Moss at Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Wearing a black mini dress and heels, Moss strikes a pose using her black fur coat as an accessory.

10 of 15

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The model wears a glamorous black gown for the Saint Laurent show, pairing it with a black clutch and bangles.

11 of 15

Shailene Woodley at Christian Dior

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Julien Hekimian/Getty

The Big Little Lies alum wears a casually cool look for the Christian Dior show, topping it all off with a chic hat.

12 of 15

Christian Dior Front Row

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France.
Victor Boyko/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, attend the Christian Dior show in coordinating black and gray looks.

13 of 15

La Vie Est Belle Celebration

La Vie Est Belle Celebration By Lancome, Le Petit Palais, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2022
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver wear coordinating black mini dresses at the La Vie Est Belle Celebration by Lancôme.

14 of 15

Cara Delevingne

Cara Loves Karl, Karl Lagerfeld party, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Delevingne shows her love for the late Karl Lagerfeld at a party in his honor. The model and actress also presents her collection with the brand.

15 of 15

Hailey Bieber at Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bieber stands out in her pastel-hued outfit in Saint Laurent's front row.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian in Milian
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Milan Fashion Week
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Kanye West leaving the Burberry S/S 2022 Catwalk Show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Kanye West Steps Out at Burberry Show in Bedazzled Flip Flops and Socks: 'Don't Talk to Me'
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon
Fam Glam! Madonna Sits Front Row at Tom Ford Show with Children Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 
emma watson, zoe saldana, kim kardashian
All the Can't-Miss Photos from Paris Couture Fashion Week
Kristen McMenamy
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Joins Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell on Balenciaga Runway as She Walks First Paris Show
Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Watch Nicole Kidman Give Keith Urban a Steamy Kiss in Batgirl Balenciaga Sunglasses
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe! All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West and North West
A History of North West at Fashion Week
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Ariana DeBose is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Andrew Garfield is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Kate Hudson is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Couture Week Takes Italy: See All the Stars at the Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Shows
Kim K Wears Version of Madonna's Iconic Jean Paul Gaultier Dress
Kim Kardashian's Jean-Paul Gaultier Dress Pays Tribute to Madonna's 1992 Breast-Baring Runway Look
cannes red carpet
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet