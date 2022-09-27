See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!

01 of 15 Burberry Bombshells Dave Benett/Getty Lori Harvey, Normani and Winnie Harlow attend the Burberry show in London, England.

02 of 15 Bella Hadid at Burberry Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty The model walks the Burberry runway wearing a light blue lacy look.

03 of 15 Kanye West & Erykah Badu at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty The musicians both look stylish at Burberry's show with West completing his outfit with flip-flops and Badu wearing her signature hat.

04 of 15 Burberry Backstage Dave Benett/Getty Burberry's Riccardo Tisci poses backstage of the runway with models including Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid.

05 of 15 Daniel Kaluuya & Lena Waithe at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Burberry's front row includes plenty of celebrities, including these two actors who look ultra stylish. Kaluuya tops his look off with a two-tone jacket, while Waithe topped her look with a black blazer.

06 of 15 Simone Ashley & Bright at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty These two actors look stylish in Burberry's front row, with Ashley wearing a graphic top and black and white gloves and Bright wearing a classic-cut suit.

07 of 15 Naomi Campbell at Burberry Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Campbell struts down the Burberry runway wearing a monochromatic look and flip-flops.

08 of 15 Amber Valletta & Shalom Harlow at Saint Laurent Francois Durand/Getty This very fashionable pair gets glam at Saint Laurent's presentation.

09 of 15 Kate Moss at Saint Laurent Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Wearing a black mini dress and heels, Moss strikes a pose using her black fur coat as an accessory.

10 of 15 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Saint Laurent Pascal Le Segretain/Getty The model wears a glamorous black gown for the Saint Laurent show, pairing it with a black clutch and bangles.

11 of 15 Shailene Woodley at Christian Dior Julien Hekimian/Getty The Big Little Lies alum wears a casually cool look for the Christian Dior show, topping it all off with a chic hat.

12 of 15 Christian Dior Front Row Victor Boyko/Getty Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, attend the Christian Dior show in coordinating black and gray looks.

13 of 15 La Vie Est Belle Celebration Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver wear coordinating black mini dresses at the La Vie Est Belle Celebration by Lancôme.

14 of 15 Cara Delevingne David Fisher/Shutterstock Delevingne shows her love for the late Karl Lagerfeld at a party in his honor. The model and actress also presents her collection with the brand.