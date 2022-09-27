Lifestyle Style See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond! Paris Fashion Week is underway as the world's most sartorially savvy arrive for the biggest runways of the year. See your favorite celebrities who are sitting in the front row and the models who are commanding the catwalk. Plus, catch a glimpse of London's fashion set, too By Hedy Phillips Published on September 27, 2022 05:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty 01 of 15 Burberry Bombshells Dave Benett/Getty Lori Harvey, Normani and Winnie Harlow attend the Burberry show in London, England. 02 of 15 Bella Hadid at Burberry Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty The model walks the Burberry runway wearing a light blue lacy look. 03 of 15 Kanye West & Erykah Badu at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty The musicians both look stylish at Burberry's show with West completing his outfit with flip-flops and Badu wearing her signature hat. 04 of 15 Burberry Backstage Dave Benett/Getty Burberry's Riccardo Tisci poses backstage of the runway with models including Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid. 05 of 15 Daniel Kaluuya & Lena Waithe at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Burberry's front row includes plenty of celebrities, including these two actors who look ultra stylish. Kaluuya tops his look off with a two-tone jacket, while Waithe topped her look with a black blazer. 06 of 15 Simone Ashley & Bright at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty These two actors look stylish in Burberry's front row, with Ashley wearing a graphic top and black and white gloves and Bright wearing a classic-cut suit. 07 of 15 Naomi Campbell at Burberry Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Campbell struts down the Burberry runway wearing a monochromatic look and flip-flops. 08 of 15 Amber Valletta & Shalom Harlow at Saint Laurent Francois Durand/Getty This very fashionable pair gets glam at Saint Laurent's presentation. 09 of 15 Kate Moss at Saint Laurent Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Wearing a black mini dress and heels, Moss strikes a pose using her black fur coat as an accessory. 10 of 15 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Saint Laurent Pascal Le Segretain/Getty The model wears a glamorous black gown for the Saint Laurent show, pairing it with a black clutch and bangles. 11 of 15 Shailene Woodley at Christian Dior Julien Hekimian/Getty The Big Little Lies alum wears a casually cool look for the Christian Dior show, topping it all off with a chic hat. 12 of 15 Christian Dior Front Row Victor Boyko/Getty Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, attend the Christian Dior show in coordinating black and gray looks. 13 of 15 La Vie Est Belle Celebration Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver wear coordinating black mini dresses at the La Vie Est Belle Celebration by Lancôme. 14 of 15 Cara Delevingne David Fisher/Shutterstock Delevingne shows her love for the late Karl Lagerfeld at a party in his honor. The model and actress also presents her collection with the brand. 15 of 15 Hailey Bieber at Saint Laurent David Fisher/Shutterstock Bieber stands out in her pastel-hued outfit in Saint Laurent's front row.