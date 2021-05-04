Pandora Jewelry Will Stop Selling Mined Diamonds, Introduces Lab-Created Collection

Pandora Jewelry is moving away from mined diamonds.

For the first time ever, the global jewelry brand, best known for its sterling silver charm bracelets, will offer a collection of lab-created diamonds as part of the newly launched Pandora Brilliance line. Starting by launching in the United Kingdom before bringing the lab-grown diamonds across the pond to the United States by 2022, Pandora hopes to make diamonds more accessible, affordable and sustainable for all its customers.

"Pandora continues its quest to make incredible jewelry available for more people and today I'm proud to announce the introduction of Pandora Brilliance. It's a new collection of beautifully designed jewelry featuring lab-created diamonds," said Pandora's CEO Alexander Lacik in a press release.

He continued: "They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of enduring beauty and stand as a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda. Diamonds are not only forever, but for everyone."

As the company focuses on launching Pandora Brilliance rings, bangles, necklaces and earrings, each featuring a solitary lab-created diamond, they will eventually stop selling natural diamonds altogether. "Going forward, mined diamonds will no longer be used in Pandora's products," Pandora said in a press release.

Lab-created diamonds are "physically, chemically, and optically identical to their mined counterparts but they are created above ground," the brand explains. They also will be CarbonNeutral product certified, and responsibly sourced in accordance with international human rights and labor standards.

Mined diamonds were used to create approximately 50,000 pieces of Pandora Jewelry out of a total of 85 million items made last year, according to The New York Times. A leader in forging the way towards more ethical and sustainable jewelry-making practices, the brand also announced its goal to utilize 100% recycled silver and gold in its products by 2025.