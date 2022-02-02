Pamela Anderson's Most Iconic Looks of All Time

From her instantly recognizable red Baywatch bathing-suit to the pink fluffy hat that sent girls running to Claire's, Pamela Anderson has worn plenty of eye-catching and memorable looks throughout her career — and you'll get to see some of them on Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which premieres Feb. 2

By Lauren Lieberman and Andrea Wurzburger February 02, 2022 10:00 AM

Pamela Anderson in Baywatch

Anderson is practically synonymous with the iconic, red, high-cut one-piece that she rocked — often while running in slow motion — on Baywatch from 1992 to 1997. 

Pamela Anderson at the 1994 Australian Movie Awards

Anderson donned a corset top with puffy sleeves and black velvet miniskirt, effortlessly pulling off the elusive "sexy pirate wench" look in 1994. 

Pamela Anderson in 1995

Anderson went for the buttoned up, business casual look while attending a conference for the National Association of Television Program Executives in 1995. 

Pamela Anderson at MTV's Rock n' Jock in 1995

Anderson played ball (and looked the part) at MTV's Rock n' Jock in 1995. 

Pamela Anderson at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995

Anderson was sure to turn heads as she arrived by yacht at the Cannes Film Festival in a tightly-cinched leather corset and black opera gloves.

Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire in 1996

Anderson's daring, lace-up leather corset that she wore in Barb Wire is one of her most memorable looks. Kendall Jenner even recreated this look for her Halloween/Birthday bash in Nov. 2020. 

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1995 Grammy Awards

Anderson stood out at the  1995 Grammy Awards in a floor-length, iridescent stretch lamé gown. She attended with then-husband Tommy Lee, to whom she was married from 1995 to 1998. 

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1997 American Music Awards

Hats off to Anderson, who managed to distract from her sheer gown at the 1997 American Music Awards with a truly gigantic hat. 

Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV VMAs

Another day, another larger-than-life statement hat. This time, Anderson paired it with a corset top and sequined pants. Her 1999 MTV VMAs look is so iconic that even Kim Kardashian had to recreate it for Halloween in 2018

Pamela Anderson at the 2001 VH1 Divas Live

Anderson's white, low-cut gown at VH1's Divas Live in 2001 gave off serious Greek goddess vibes. 

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock at 2002 American Music Awards

In 2002, Anderson arrived at the American Music Awards on the arm of her fiancé Kid Rock, wearing a silver chainmail set. Her low-rise skirt included slits up the sides. The pair would split the following year. 

Need some inspiration for all of the late '90s and early 2000s trends that are making a comeback? This is it.

Pamela Andersons at the 2003 MTV VMAs

The name of the game in the early aughts was ultra-mini mini skirts, and Anderson's look at the 2003 MTV VMAs certainly got the assignment, with extra credit for the choker necklace and pointy-toe heels.

Pamela Anderson at the 2003 American Music Award

That same year, Anderson showed off some skin in a little black dress, once again rocking slits all the way up her sides. 

Pamela Anderson at the 2005 Virgin Atlantic Anniversary Party

Who needs a little black dress when you've got a little red one?

Pamela Anderson at PETA's 25th Anniversary Gala in 2005

Pam looked ready for business when she attended PETA's 25th Anniversary Gala and Humanitarian Awards in a pinstripe trouser and vest set. 

Pamela Anderson at Her Comedy Central Roast in 2005

Arriving at your Comedy Central roast in a bubble is certainly a flex. For the occasion, the actress went for a classic look, with a knee-length skirt, black top, and big hair. 

Pamela Anderson at the 2006 Golden Globes

Anderson channeled Old Hollywood glamour when she attended the 2006 Golden Globes in a two-toned, one-shoulder gown. 

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock at a Boat Party in 2006

It's a nice day for a white [bikini] wedding! In July 2006, Anderson reunited with Kid Rock, marrying on a yacht near St. Tropez, France and wearing this white bikini to her reception. The actress famously also wore a white bikini to her 1995 nuptials to Tommy Lee. 

Pamela Anderson at Her 40th Birthday in 2007

Anderson was a sophisticated lady in red while celebrating her 40th birthday with PETA in 2007. 

Pamela Anderson at the Premiere of The Gunman in 2015

Anderson went for gold at the premiere of The Gunman in 2015. 

Pamela Anderson in 2014

In 2014, Anderson debuted a new, cropped pixie cut while wearing a pink ribbed gown for the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala. 

Pamela Anderson at Paris Fashion Week in 2019

Anderson went for understated style in a one-shoulder, off-white gown during Paris Fashion Week in 2019. 

Pamela Anderson at Paris Fashion Week in 2019

She brought back her favorite accessory, the hat, while attending Paris Fashion Week in 2019 in a skin-tight asymmetrical number. 

