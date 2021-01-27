The Baywatch star married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in the backyard of her countryside property on Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve

All About Pamela Anderson's Wedding Look - from the Blue Tulle Skirt to the Hidden Hunter Boots!

Pamela Anderson's wedding look was anything but traditional.

The Baywatch star, 53, who married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve at her home on Vancouver Island, went with a vintage corseted Cinderella blue wedding look for the occasion.

To match the rustic backdrop of the couple's wedding venue, Anderson selected a vintage satin slip from the 1940s, a silk baby blue ribbon corset from Lace Embrace which she teamed with a matching pastel tulle skirt by Joanna Delaney Bridal, DailyMail reports. She topped off the romantic look with a floor-length polka-dot Valentino veil "inspired by Princess Diana."

"I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I'm at peace here," Anderson told the outlet. "It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven."

Since Anderson and Hayhurst said their vows in the backyard of countryside property Anderson bought from her grandparents in Ladysmith, British Columbia, the bride opted against traditional high heels. Instead, she wore forest green Hunter rain boots underneath her dusty blue dress in case the grass got muddy. She was also minimal when it came to accessories — Anderson wore no jewelry and wanted "no diamonds" on her wedding ring.

"It's the Canadian girl in me," she said.

The couple met last year at the beginning of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and have been inseparable ever since. "This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years," Anderson said.

PEOPLE confirmed Anderson's relationship with Hayhurst in Sept. 2020, seven months after splitting from her ex-husband Jon Peters. The couple was married for just 12 days before separating. Anderson later asserted that she was "never legally married" to Peters, adding that he is a "life long family friend."

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous marriage, in which Lee spent six months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.