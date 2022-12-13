Pamela Anderson Pays Tribute to Her Iconic Fluffy Pink Hat with an Even Bigger Feathery White Hat

Pamela Anderson channeled her 1999 self by choosing another extravagant headpiece for the Jacquemus Spring 2023 presentation

Published on December 13, 2022 02:10 PM
Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.
Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

When it comes to fashion, Pamela Anderson always has her hat in the game.

On Monday, the model and Baywatch actress, 55, brought high-fashion to the French suburbs while appearing at the Jacquemus Spring 2023 runway show.

Anderson was a vision in white for the occasion wearing a sheer halter-neck gown, featuring a sexy thigh-high slit and cream feather skirt, a matching opera glove for added drama and fuzzy sandals.

But what really stole the show was the star's wide-brimmed straw hat covered in feathers that lay just over the brim to reveal Anderson's heavy smokey-eye makeup.

Inside the venue, set up in Le Bourget in France, Anderson sat front row next to model Iris Law. But her avant-garde headpiece was so outstanding it deserved its own seat reservation.

Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Anderson has been known to don an extravagant hat, her most notable being the fluffy oversized baby pink bucket hat she wore to the 1999 VMAs.

Back then, she paired the Ivy Supersonic piece with a busty corset, colorful bejeweled trousers and a purple choker matching the vibrant eyeshadow on her eyelids.

Over 20 years laters, the look still reigns as one of the most iconic red carpet looks and has been a favorite among fans and A-listers alike.

Earlier this month, fellow fashion icon Megan Fox, 36, channeled the '90s bombshell in a similar all-pink ensemble — a snug-fitting bra top, cargo pants, stilettos and, of course, a standout feather hat.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson during The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards at Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, New York, United States.
Ke.Mazur/WireImage

The Transformers star has looked to Anderson for style inspiration more than once, however.

Celebrating spooky season at the Casamigos Halloween Party in October, Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 32, channeled the Barb Wire actress and her ex-husband Mötley Crüe founding father Tommy Lee.

Fox and Kelly's costumes drew inspiration from the former couple's looks from the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Fox wore a fitted pink-and-red latex mini dress and tousled blonde locks while Kelly donned a white tank top, leather pants and black hair.

