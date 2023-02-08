Watch Pamela Anderson Style Her Iconic '90s Updo with a G-String: 'This Is a Trick of the Trade'

Pamela Anderson is about to get your panties in a twist — literally — with her latest hair hack.

In a new style video for British Vogue released Wednesday, the Baywatch actress unpacked the essentials she carries around in her Stella McCartney handbag — including a G-string thong that doubles as a scrunchie for the icon.

"Don't know why I have a G-string in my purse," Anderson, 55, said as she pulled out a skimpy baby pink thong.

Turns out, the sexy undergarment is the perfect makeshift hair tie.

"Don't tell me that you don't have a scrunchie. This is the trick of the trade. We're really flashing back to the '90s," she explained while styling her hair into her famous tousled bun with the piece.

She then revealed that her curly tresses "always had a pair of panties in them."

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty

The memoir author also walked through some of her favorite beauty products, such as her homemade "love potion."

"This is one of my favorite things. This is my scent, this is what I've created," she said while showing off her little bottle of fragrance adorned with a heart motif. "It's a love potion and it's ylang-ylang. It has roses pressed from my garden."

Pamela Anderson. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson recently brought back her pre-aughts style back to the red carpet in a big way.

On Jan. 30, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, and paid homage to the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker, in a sparkly Naeem Red gown. Of course, she teamed it with her signature ponytail.

Fans have turned the style item into a pop culture symbol and the star herself can't seem to get enough of the swimsuit either.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a recent conversation with ET Canada, Anderson said that she still owns one of the original suits from the show, which debuted in 1989. "I had a couple back then, now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while — it still fits," she said.