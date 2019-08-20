Pamela Anderson Still Fits Into Her Red Baywatch Swimsuit — and Sometimes Wears It on Dates

It’s been 22 years since Pamela Anderson last wore her iconic red one-piece on the set of the hit ’90s show, Baywatch. But she says she still slips into the maillot from time to time.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Anderson, 52, revealed that not only does she still fit into her signature suit, but sometimes she actually puts it on to surprise dates.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” she said.

Image zoom Baywatch Co/REX/Shutterstock; Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The NYT‘s feature looks back at the history of the show’s wardrobe and the influence that its swimsuit styles still hold today. According to the publication, the show based the design on the suits worn by real lifeguards in Southern California and then tweaked each one-piece to flatter each stars’ body type.

“We never tried to be sexy intentionally. It was all about athletics and functionality,” said Michael Berk, a creator of the series. “This was also the case with the famous slow-motion run.”

Image zoom Baywatch Co/REX/Shutterstock

But while it may not have intentionally been designed to be sexy, it was an itty-bitty size. “Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, ‘Listen, my bathing suit was tiny. It just stretched and pulled onto your body,’” Anderson said.

While mega-fans still love the suit design to this day, she had two fans that were late to the party: her sons, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 21, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Image zoom Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with PEOPLE she explained that they were both unaware of her fame growing up. Despite visiting her on the set of Baywatch “all the time,” they “didn’t get it cause they were so young.”

“They haven’t seen how hard I’ve worked,” she told PEOPLE. “I built my whole life around them — like their soccer games were in my contracts.”

It was on their first day at surf camp, that they learned the truth. “They came up to me and they said, ‘Mom, are you Pamela Anderson?’ And I said ‘Yeah.’ “

“They were like, ‘What is that?’ And ’Why are people saying these things? Are you Pamela Anderson for real? Like, what is going on?’”

Anderson’s reply? “Well, yeah.”