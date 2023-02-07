Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Has One of Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuits — and It Still Fits!

The Baywatch alum opened up about the red one-piece that's still in her wardrobe

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 7, 2023 03:34 PM
Pamela Anderson attends the 17th "Diner De La Mode" as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2019 in Paris, France., Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001 Baywatch Co/Tower 12
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Baywatch Co/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson still wears her iconic Baywatch swimsuit — but can you blame her?

In conversation with ET Canada, Anderson opened up about the iconic Baywatch swimsuit that she still has in her wardrobe.

When asked if she still had one of the red-hot one-pieces, Anderson said, "I do," before adding, "I had a couple back then, now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while — it still fits."

Then, the star told a story about a time when she got into character and reenacted things she used to have to do on set.

Baywatch' TV - 1992 - 1997 - Pamela Anderson as C J Parker Fremantle Archive
Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

"One time I was with my friends, I was out with Luke Gilford, this photographer, and I was at a party with him, and I remembered they were like 'Where's Pamela?' I jumped in the shower and came out soaking wet and gave everyone mouth to mouth," she joked, adding that she did it all "in high heels!"

During the conversation, Anderson also confirmed a story she revealed in her novel about why she doesn't have more than one of her infamous swimsuits.

When Hoff stated, "There was that story in the book where someone broke into your home and walked out of the home wearing it!" Anderson simply said, "yeah."

This all comes after the star wore a dress inspired by the red-hot suit to the premiere of her documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

When speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet of her premiere, Anderson opened up about what its like revisiting the past with her recently released memoir and documentary.

pamela anderson
Charley Gallay/Getty

"Of course, it's emotional for me," Anderson shared. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

Anderson also opened up about how much of a blessing her two sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, are, something she also candidly talked about in her memoir.

"Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool," she writes. "They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes."

