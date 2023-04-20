Pamela Anderson Serves Star Power in an All-Black Sheer Catsuit and Tailored Blazer Look

Pamela Anderson has officially jumped in on the catsuit trend.

The Baywatch alum made an appearance at the global launch of the Mugler and H&M collaborative collection in New York on Wednesday, and it is safe to say she was serving major star power.

Anderson, 55, walked the event's red carpet in a full Mugler look consisting of a sheer catsuit with the fashion house's signature star emblem sparkling and scattered across the garment.

The fully see-through garment, which had a small turtleneck and continued down to her toes, was layered under an oversized blazer and completed with a dramatic smokey eye, patent-leather pointy-toed black stilettos, and Anderson's signature bleach blonde hair.

Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwaller told PEOPLE at a press conference ahead of the show that the fashion house was able to do "some things at H&M that [they] can't do at Mugler."

"I really wanted to do tailoring because it is the most iconic thing in the house, black sculpted shoulder, thin waist. That sort of formal, I thought, was really interesting to bring to everyone," Cadwaller shared, adding, "Then there is a section that is much more about the denim. I know what everyone wants, and I wanted to give them what they want."

The collection also includes pieces that are the "cute, hot dress" that people want for summer, and they'll be available in a variety of colors to suit everyone's aesthetic. But on the flip side, Cadwaller shared that there are "hardcore leather, club-y Berlin" inspired pieces to really hone in on what Mugler is known for.