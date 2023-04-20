Pamela Anderson Serves Star Power in an All-Black Sheer Catsuit and Tailored Blazer Look

Anderson turned heads at the Mugler x H&M event in New York City on Wednesday

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 20, 2023 11:23 AM
pamela anderson
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has officially jumped in on the catsuit trend.

The Baywatch alum made an appearance at the global launch of the Mugler and H&M collaborative collection in New York on Wednesday, and it is safe to say she was serving major star power.

Anderson, 55, walked the event's red carpet in a full Mugler look consisting of a sheer catsuit with the fashion house's signature star emblem sparkling and scattered across the garment.

pamela anderson
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The fully see-through garment, which had a small turtleneck and continued down to her toes, was layered under an oversized blazer and completed with a dramatic smokey eye, patent-leather pointy-toed black stilettos, and Anderson's signature bleach blonde hair.

Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwaller told PEOPLE at a press conference ahead of the show that the fashion house was able to do "some things at H&M that [they] can't do at Mugler."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I really wanted to do tailoring because it is the most iconic thing in the house, black sculpted shoulder, thin waist. That sort of formal, I thought, was really interesting to bring to everyone," Cadwaller shared, adding, "Then there is a section that is much more about the denim. I know what everyone wants, and I wanted to give them what they want."

The collection also includes pieces that are the "cute, hot dress" that people want for summer, and they'll be available in a variety of colors to suit everyone's aesthetic. But on the flip side, Cadwaller shared that there are "hardcore leather, club-y Berlin" inspired pieces to really hone in on what Mugler is known for.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes Stands By Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit She Wore to Jingle Ball: 'I Felt Cool'
Cardi B Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Feb 2023 Wearing Roberto Cavalli, Custom
Cardi B Shows Off All Her Curves — and Her Back Tattoo! — in a Body-Hugging Dress
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas attend at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.
Nick Jonas References Hit Song 'Burnin' Up' While Gushing Over Wife Priyanka Chopra's Sexy Red Dress 
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - 4/18/23 - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host “Live with Kelly and Mark” airing weekdays in syndication. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment) JENNA JOHNSON, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY, KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
Kelly Ripa Flawlessly Handles a Minor Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing on 'Live' : 'Who Cares?'
Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez Puts on a Leggy Display in Eye-Catching Cobalt Blue Gown for 'The Mother' Press Day 
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconceptions' About Why She Got Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Regret It'
he Rock at the Oscars; Ben Affleck at L.A. 'Air' Premiere; Donald Glover at GQ Global Creativity Awards
Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati on Dressing Hollywood's Hottest Men: They're 'Down to Play'
Lizzo Goes Make-Up Free in Pink Bikini; Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo Serves 'Main Character Moment' Vibes in Makeup-Free Bikini Video: Watch
Rachel McAdams Poses for Minimally Retouched Photos with Her Armpit Hair Showing: 'This Is My Body'
Rachel McAdams Poses for Minimally Retouched Photos with Her Armpit Hair Showing: 'This Is My Body'
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Noah Schnapp Proclaims His Love for Millie Bobby Brown's Skincare Line: 'The Best'
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Shares Throwback Photos of Her 'Questionable' but 'Cool Again' Outfits from the 2000s
Kelly Ripa and TLC Chilli
Kelly Ripa Surprises Chilli with a Copy of One of Her Dresses the Singer Once Admired (Exclusive)
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Says It's a 'Thrill' to Be Engaged to Fiancé Christian McCaffrey (Exclusive)
coachella style
All the Must-See Celebrity Style Moments from Coachella 2023
Hailey Bieber's Classic Coachella Look Includes a Sweet Nod to Justin
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Is Classic Cool Girl — and Has a Sweet Nod to Husband Justin Bieber
pamela anderson
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week