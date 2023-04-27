Pamela Anderson Rocks Red Swimsuit for Frankies Bikinis Collab — Just Like Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Suit!

Pamela Anderson is paying ultimate tribute to her iconic role in Baywatch.

On Thursday, the actress, 55, revealed a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, featuring 22 pieces total including a red one-piece, a nod to the iconic suit she made famous 30 years ago on Baywatch.

"It's about time," she wrote alongside a stunning photo of her modeling the red Frankies suit, announcing her first ever swimsuit collection. "I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret," Anderson continued.

"But today after a long year - I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis - A dream come true," Anderson shared, before penning a tribute to the brand's founder, who's also featured in the shoot.

"Who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove (@francescaaiello) She grew up before my eyes, with my boys - our story is authentic and unique," she wrote.

Anderson signed off: "Raw, fun & timeless…"

The story behind the collaboration began years ago in Paradise Cove, a small Malibu beach community, according to the brand, where Anderson watched Frankies Bikinis founder, Francesca Aiello, grow up alongside her two sons, Dylan and Brandon. "Pamela always admired Francesca for their mutual love of all things sand and sea, while Francesca looked up to Pamela as the trailblazer of cheeky swimwear — worlds were destined to collide," the brand wrote in a press release.

"Pamela is truly beautiful inside and out, she exudes strength, kindness, love for all living things," Aiello said in a statement about her muse for the new collection. "I have looked up to her for as long as I can remember, and to be able to work on a swimwear line together is an absolute dream come true for me."

Frankies Bikinis made headlines earlier this month with an eye-catching campaign featuring White Lotus and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The actress, 25, shared a series of images from her new swimsuit collaboration on Instagram, revealing that she was the new face of a Frankies Bikinis' collection.

According to the brand, the new looks were inspired by Sweeney herself, who was nominated for two Emmys last year for her roles in White Lotus and Euphoria.

"Introducing Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis, our sexiest collection yet. Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney is inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces that highlight Sydney's gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura," the brand wrote alongside the launch of the new pieces on its website.

"This collection introduces bombshell bikini tops made to tease, one pieces made to flatter, clothing designed to inspire confidence, and personal details from Sydney herself," the brand added.

In photos highlighting the collection, Sweeney posed alongside Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello in different styles of cherry-themed swimwear in the back of a car.

"Your little 🍒 bomb," Sweeney captioned the sexy photos.