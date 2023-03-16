Pamela Anderson Opens Boss Fashion Show in Miami — See Her Runway Strut

Naomi Campbell, DJ Khaled and retiring celebrity stylist Law Roach also walked the runway at the Boss spring/summer show in Miami Wednesday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on March 16, 2023 12:08 PM
Pamela Anderson on the catwalk BOSS show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, Miami, Florida, USA - 15 Mar 2023
Photo: Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson was well-suited on the Boss runway in Miami on Wednesday night.

Anderson, 55, opened Boss' spring/summer show in a classically elegant monochrome beige suit look. Paired with patent leather pumps, she wore a matching linen blazer and trouser set over a silk shirt and sheer V-neck knit top.

In a rare runway appearance, the Baywatch star wore minimal makeup compared to her signature full-glam look, with a light-colored lip and her hair tied behind her head in a bun.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell also walked in the Boss show, dressed in a long black dress with a deep V-neck and high-cut leg slit.

DJ Khaled and image architect Law Roach — who recently announced his retirement from celebrity styling — also graced the runway in Miami, with Roach in a relaxed, linen lavender suit look that mirrored Anderson's.

Model Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show at One Herald Plaza on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Jason Koerner/Getty

The luxury German fashion-house's "liquid-themed" show was not only star-studded on the runway, but alongside it, too. Daisy Jones & the Six stars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, Demi Lovato and Maluma were among the stars seated front row for the show, which Boss described as "a fluid revisitation of the brand's heritage tailoring, accented by sheer fabrics and a sublime sense of allure."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Shutterstock
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jason Koerner/Getty

Roach's runway appearance marked his first since announcing on Instagram Tuesday that he was retiring.

"My Cup is empty," Roach wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the word "Retired," explaining that "the politics , the lies and false narratives" of the fashion world "finally got me."

Law Roach on the catwalk BOSS show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, Miami, Florida, USA - 15 Mar 2023
Shutterstock

However, the self-described "image architect" clarified after his runway appearance that he is far from saying goodbye to the world of fashion as a whole.

"I'm not saying I'm retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative," he told Vogue Runway's Luke Leitch at the Miami show. "What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: The being in service and at service of other people. That's what I'm retiring from, yeah."

Anderson's runway appearance in Miami on Wednesday marks yet another high-profile appearance from the famed 90's model and actress since her Netflix documentary premiered in January and she released her New York Times best-seller memoir, Love, Pamela.

"Dreams do come true, When you least expect it...Never give up," she wrote on Instagram after hearing her memoir debuted at No. 2 on the bestsellers list. "Persevering through hardships is for the greater good of all."

Versace FW23 Show
Getty

Last week Anderson sat front row at Versace's fall/winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles, sporting a dramatic oversized-look including a matching black tinsel skirt and coat. Campbell walked the runway in that show, too, along with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

